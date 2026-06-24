Is Alphonso Davies playing for Canada today? Marsch's talisman hoping to make World Cup 2026 bow

A key player is set to return to full training and could provide the boost Canada needs to secure a result and advance deeper in the tournament.

The team's solid start has been achieved without their star man, who has missed the tournament so far due to injury.

Canada sits top of Group B at the World Cup and needs just a draw against Switzerland to stay first and avoid traveling to LA in the knockout stages.

It has already been a historic World Cup for Canada, but just how far can they go? Last time out, the Canucks claimed a first-ever World Cup win and in style, demolishing an admittedly hopeless, nine-man Qatar 6-0, with Jonathan David bagging a hat-trick. Having also drawn with Bosnia, Jesse Marsch's team sit top of Group B, needing just a draw against Switzerland to retain first place.

This is vitally important because remaining first would see les Rouges stay in Canada for their last 32 tie, and a potential last 16 match too, rather than traveling to LA, as they if they're beaten by the Swiss. So, could Canada's hopes of a result at BC Place be boosted by the return of their talisman?

Alphonso Davies injury update: Bayern Munich star set to feature vs. Switzerland in Group B decider

Canada v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Fran Santiago/GettyImages

Canada's solid start to this World Cup campaign has been made all the more impressive by the fact they have achieved this without their star man. The last two years have been seriously disrupted by injury for Alphonso Davies. First, he ruptured his ACL against the USA in March 2025, spending 261 days on the sidelines before suffering a hamstring injury against Heidenheim in early-May.

As a result, he is yet to feature at this World Cup, but that could be about to change. Having taken part in full training over the last few days, Davies is widely expected to feature against Switzerland, possibly even from the start. The 25-year-old burst onto the scene as a teenager at the Vancouver Whitecaps, before joining Bayern Munich for $22 million, so the spectators from British Columbia will be ultra-delighted to see their hero.

Why Alphonso Davies makes such a difference for Canada

Davies being back is such a boost to Canada's hopes, not only of getting the required result against the Swiss, but of progressing through the knockout stages. He was the only Canadian to score in Qatar four years ago, a second-minute header against Croatia, a historic moment as it was actually the men's national team's first-ever World Cup goal.

So far, Richie Laryea has done a commendable job deputizing at left-back, but is naturally right-footed, which limits what this team can do in possession. Also, after Ismaël Koné suffered a horrific broken leg against Qatar, Canada's central midfield will be weaker, with Nathan Saliba likely to make more of an impact, so they'll be looking to attack out-wide more often than before.

Davies provides such a dangerous outlet on he left-flank, not only with his explosive pace but also elite-level decision making in the final third, racking up 15 goals and 18 assists in just 58 caps, which isn't bad for a nominal full-back. Two summers ago, Canada reached the Copa América semi-finals and Davies started all six matches. Now with him back in the side, they'll believe a deep World Cup run is possible too.

More World Cup news and analysis: