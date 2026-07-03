Australia vs. Egypt match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

Key players Mohamed Salah and Connor Metcalfe will be watched closely as both teams battle for a spot in the round of 16.

Australia and Egypt face off at Jerry World on Friday in a World Cup round of 32 match with historic implications for both nations.

It might not be the headline attraction on the final day of the round of 32 at the World Cup, but both Australia and Egypt will be motivated to continue historic runs when they meet at Jerry World on Friday afternoon.

The Pharaohs have already etched their names into their country's record books, recording Egypt's first-ever World Cup win with a 3-1 triumph over New Zealand in their final group match. But make no mistake: The seven-time AFCON champions are no minnows, as their draw against Belgium last week proved. This team has already gone where no team before them has, and with Mohamed Salah still near the height of his powers, they'll have every reason to believe that they can advance to the round of 16 and a potential matchup with Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Australia has advanced out of the group stage at the World Cup on two previous occasions, but they've yet to win a knockout-stage match, defeated by the eventual champions in both 2006 (Italy) and 2022 (Argentina). It wasn't the most inspiring performance during group play, stealing an upset over Turkiye but getting run off the field by the U.S. in Seattle before a scoreless draw against Paraguay in a game neither side had any reason to win. They've scored just two goals to date at this tournament, but they know how to dig in and defend, and they can absolutely drag this game into the mud and try to steal it with a goal late.

Keep up to date on Australia vs. Egypt with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

Australia vs. Egypt live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Lineups

Play-by-play

Match and team props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Full-time Results Both teams to score Yes (+100), No (-130) First goal Australia (+145), Egypt (-115), No Goal (+500) Australia goals Under 0.5 (+125), Over 0.5 (-180) Egypt goals Over 1.5 (+174), Under 1.5 (-260) Australia shots 11+ (+100) Egypt shots 13+ (+120)

Egypt scored a total of five goals across its three group matches, three of which came in the closing victory over New Zealand that clinched their spot in the knockout stage. The Pharaohs played to a 1-1 draw with both Belgium and Iran, tallying a combined seven shots on goal on those two matches.

Goals have been harder to come by for Australia, at least so far, as the Socceroos were shut out twice in three group matches — once in a 2-0 defeat to the U.S. and again in a scoreless draw against Paraguay. They did bag two goals in a victory over Turkiye, but that came on a grand total of eight shots; this is hardly an offensive juggernaut.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Mo Salah +210 3+ (-140) 1+ (-185) Omar Marmoush +290 3+ (-150) 1+ (-155) Mostafa Ziko +300 2+ (-170) 1+ (+120) Nestory Irankunda +310 3+ (+145) 1+ (-130) Cristian Volpato +425 2+ (-135) 1+ (+135) Connor Isaac Metcalfe +475 2+ (-110) 1+ (+150)

No Egyptian player has scored multiple times at this World Cup, with Salah, Mostafa Zico, Emam Ashour, Trézéguet and Mahmoud Saber all finding the back of the net once. One of the best wingers of his generation, Salah is whom the Pharaohs funnel most of their attack through.

Connor Isaac Metcalfe and Nestory Irankunda are responsible for all the scoring for Australia so far, though Serie A forward Cristian Volpato is also a threat.

Assists

Player Odds Results Mo Salah 1+ (+400) Emam Ashour 1+ (+550) Omar Marmoush 1+ (+550) Connor Isaac Metcalfe 1+ (+600) Cristian Volpato 1+ (+600) Karim Hafez 1+ (+600)

Salah is the only player on either team with multiple assists at the tournament, with Trézéguet, Zico and Mohamed Hany joining him. Paul Okon-Engstler has tallied the lone assist for the Socceroos.

*Props via DraftKings

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