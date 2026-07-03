World Cup predictions for July 3: Argentina and Colombia to cruise through, Egypt to oust Australia

The World Cup round of 32 comes to a conclusion on Friday. This week, we've already seen penalty shootouts, major upsets, late drama and astonishing goals, so expect more of the same from the final set of matches in this round.

Today's amuse-bouche sees Australia and Egypt meet in a competitive fixture for the very first time in Texas, a match that really could go either way. After that, Hard Rock Stadium will be a sea of sky blue and white striped jerseys, particularly those featuring the number 10 on the back, with defending champions Argentina expected to swat surprise Cape Verde aside. Lastly, over in Kansas City, Colombia should be too strong for a stubborn Ghana.

Ahead of all the action, check out our guide to each match, including kickoff times, TV info, previews and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Friday July, 3

Match Predictions Time TV Australia vs. Egypt Egypt on penalties 2 p.m. ET FOX Argentina vs. Cape Verde Argentina win 6 p.m. ET FOX Colombia vs. Ghana Colombia win 9:30 p.m. ET FOX

Australia vs. Egypt

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - Egypt v Iran - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Egypt's Mohamed Salah IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Wayrynen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Prediction: Australia 1-1 Egypt - Egypt to win on pens; Mohamed Salah 2+ shots on target and 4+ cards

Australia 1-1 Egypt - Egypt to win on pens; Mohamed Salah 2+ shots on target and 4+ cards Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

This may not be the most glamorous round of 32 tie on paper, but what an opportunity for both to claim an historic victory. Prior to this summer, despite being the record seven-time African champions, Egypt had never won a single World Cup match in their entire history. Well, the Pharaohs changed that with a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in Vancouver, also holding Belgium and Iran to 1-1 draws, thereby ending up second in Group G.

Thus, in their fourth World Cup, this will be Egypt's first-ever knockout tie, but one that Hossam Hassan's team will realistically believe they can win. Those in attendance at Jerry World are unlikely to be treated to a high-scoring thriller; 19 of the Pharaohs' last 27 matches have featured two goals or fewer. But will the North African side's attacking quality see them progress?

Australia too are not an easy team to beat, their three World Cup games thus far featuring only four goals — hence why this tie is so tough to call. The Socceroos first beat Türkiye 2-0, putting in a classic underdog performance with Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe both scoring on the counter attack. After that, Tony Popovic's team were blown away by the United States, swatted aside 2-0, before a goalless draw with Paraguay that was mutually beneficial for both.

So now, can the Socceroos win a World Cup knockout match for the first time ever? Australia have twice been dumped out in the round of 16, beaten by the eventual winners in both 2006 (Italy) and 2022 (Argentina). Victory for either in Arlington would rank among their best-ever World Cup wins, but who will be celebrating come full time?

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Austria - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach | REUTERS

Prediction: Argentina 3-0 Cape Verde; Lionel Messi to score and Vozinha 4+ saves

Argentina 3-0 Cape Verde; Lionel Messi to score and Vozinha 4+ saves Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Over in South Florida, this is a proper David vs. Goliath World Cup clash. Argentina are, of course, the three-times winners and defending champions, and have looked more than capable of going back-to-back so far. La Albiceleste claimed maximum points during the group stage, enjoying wins over Algeria, Austria and Jordan with Lionel Messi scoring six of their eight goals.

This takes Messi's tally to 19 World Cup goals all told, the all-time record (but just one ahead of Kylian Mbappé, following his exploits earlier this week). Here, Argentina will take on Cape Verde for the very first time, becoming their 87th different opponent and the 13th from Africa. Most inside Hard Rock Stadium have come to see just one man, so will Messi fire his country into the last 16?

Meanwhile, are Cape Verde capable of pulling off the biggest shock the World Cup has ever seen? Well, at their debut World Cup, the Blue Sharks are yet to lose. In the group stages, Bubista's side held two former world champions to draws, first pulling off a backs-against-the-wall goalless stalemate with Spain in which 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha making seven saves before holding their own against Uruguay in a 2-2 affair.

Last time out, Cape Verde were unfortunate to only draw 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in Houston, but it didn't matter because they had already done enough to finish second in Group H. Made up of 10 volcanic islands in the Atlantic Ocean, with a population of around 530,000, Cape Verde are the smallest nation to ever reach the knockout phase, rewarded with the most glamorous tie of them all. Nevertheless, the Blue Sharks' fairytale run will surely come to an end in Miami.

Colombia vs. Ghana

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Colombia v DR Congo - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 23, 2026 Colombia's Daniel Munoz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez | REUTERS

Prediction: Colombia 2-0 Ghana; James Rodríguez 3+ chances created and Jonas Adjetey 8+ defensive contributions

Colombia 2-0 Ghana; James Rodríguez 3+ chances created and Jonas Adjetey 8+ defensive contributions Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

The round of 32 concludes in Kansas City with Colombia looking to continue their impressive World Cup campaign so far. Néstor Lorenzo's team topped Group K and deservedly so, beating both Uzbekistan and DR Congo before a draw with Portugal in which they were the better side despite needing just a draw. Los Cafeteros, who were Copa América runners-up two years ago, have actually only ever won one World Cup knockout tie in their entire history.

That came 12 years ago, when James Rodríguez scored one of the most iconic goals in World Cup history during a 2-0 victory over Uruguay at the Maracanã. This summer, though, many are tipping Colombia for a deep run, having landed in an open section of the draw. The winners of this tie will face Switzerland or Algeria on July 7, and the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium will be a sea of yellow, so can they roar Colombia to victory?

Ghana though have already proved themselves capable of an upset this summer. Caleb Yirenkyi's 95th-minute goal saw the Black Stars claim a dramatic, last-gasp victory over Panama in their tournament opener. Then, Carlos Queiroz's team battled to a goalless draw with England, putting in a defensive masterclass in Massachusetts — with a similar game plan likely here.

Ghana were then beaten 2-1 by Croatia, which dropped them down to third in Group L, but they still should not be taken lightly. The Black Stars' sole previous World Cup knockout win came against the U.S. in Rustenburg 16 years ago, before an infamous defeat to Uruguay (Luis Suárez, and all that). In this clash in Missouri, Ghana will be a tough nut to crack, but Colombia should prove to be too strong.