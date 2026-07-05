Brazil vs. Norway match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

The knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup has already offered up some stone-cold classics, and just think: The truly mouth-watering matchups are only just beginning. The first of several marquee showdowns in the round of 16 comes on Sunday afternoon, when five-time champion Brazil squares off against a Norway team that's building plenty of dark-horse hype with each passing performance.

The main reason for that is Erling Haaland, who has been a force of nature so far in this tournament. The Manchester City striker has bagged five of his team's nine goals to date, and it's no coincidence that Norway's only loss — a 4-1 erasure against France in the final group-stage match — came when he was resting on the bench. The Vikings are more than just a one-trick pony, though; in Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard and Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson, this team has stars at every level, and they already proved their quality in a 2-1 win against a very dangerous Ivory Coast team in the round of 32. It wouldn't be much of a shock to see the Norwegians get all the way to the final.

Of course, it's always a shock for Brazil and its fans when they don't win a World Cup; no team has enjoyed more success on the biggest stage in international soccer over the years. But while there's plenty of top-flight talent as always, the Seleção aren't looking as overwhelming as they have in the past. They rolled over Scotland and Haiti in group play, but they were held to a 1-1 draw against Morocco as well, and they were in real danger of getting bounced by Japan in the round of 32 before Gabriel Martinelli's stoppage-time winner bailed them out. They'll need to find another level if they hope to keep their quest for a sixth world title on track.

Keep up to date on Brazil vs. Norway with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

Brazil vs. Norway live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Lineups

Play-by-play

Match and team props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Full-time Results Both teams to score Yes (-195), No (+140) First goal Brazil (-180), Norway (+155), No Goal (+1300) Brazil goals Under 1.5 (+103), Over 1.5 (-148) Norway goals Under 0.5 (+176), Over 0.5 (-263) Brazil shots 16+ (+110) Norway shots 11+ (-110)

Given the attacking talent on display in this matchup, it should come as no surprise that things are tilted toward a potential goal-fest in East Rutherford on Sunday. Brazil have scored multiple goals in three of their four matches to this point, including three apiece against Scotland and Haiti in the group stage. Norway, meanwhile, has run roughshod whenever Haaland's been on the field, with a 4-1 win over Iraq followed by a 3-2 thriller over Senegal in group play before topping the Ivory Coast in the round of 32.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Vinicius Jr. +115 4+ (-105) 2+ (-110) Erling Braut Haaland +120 4+ (-120) 2+ (-115) Matheus Cunha +160 4+ (+140) 2+ (+175) Rayan Vitor Rocha +220 3+ (+100) 1+ (-190) Gabriel Martinelli +275 3+ (-120) 2+ (+205) Alexander Sorloth +320 3+ (+150) 1+ (-195) Antonio Nusa +550 2+ (-125) 1+ (+110)

Unsurprisingly, Vini Jr. and Haaland are the two most likely goal-scorers according to the oddsmakers. The pair have combined for nine goals so far in the tournament, Haaland with five and Vini with four, and these are two of the most talented offensive players in the world right now. Matheus Cunha has three goals of his own for Brazil, while four Norwegians have added a goal apiece.

Assists

Player Odds Results Vinicius Jr. 1+ (+290) Bruno Guimaraes 1+ (+320) Gabriel Martinelli 1+ (+330) Matheus Cunha 1+ (+380) Douglas Santos 1+ (+400) Rayan Vitor Rocha 1+ (+380) Martin Odegaard 1+ (+425)

Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard is one of the most gifted distributors in the sport, and he's shown as much so far with three assists at this World Cup. His counterpart, Bruno Guimarães, leads the Brazilians with four assists of his own, building on a strong campaign in the Premier League at Newcastle. Expect much of the possession in this game to run through these two as they look to set up their high-flying forwards.

*Props via DraftKings

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