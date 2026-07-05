World Cup predictions for July 5: Both Brazil and England to crash out

The outcome of these matches will hinge on star performances and whether home advantage can overcome talent in front of massive crowds.

Two more absolutely unmissable World Cup round of 16 ties are coming your way on a super Sunday. In the day's earlier kickoff, Brazil and Norway are likely to serve up a goal-fest from New Jersey, and the Nordic nation appear capable of pulling off a shock against the five-time world champions.

Later on, Estadio Azteca will be absolutely rocking for England's visit, with Mexico needing to make home advantage count to cause an upset. Both matches are surely must-watch, so check out our guide to today's action, featuring start times, TV info, previews and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Sunday July, 5

Match Predictions Time TV Brazil vs. Norway Norway to win 4 p.m. ET FOX Mexico vs. England Mexico in extra time 8 p.m. ET FOX

Brazil vs. Norway

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Iraq v Norway - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Paul Rutherford TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Prediction: Brazil 1-2 Norway; Erling Braut Håland to score and Vinícius Júnior 3+ shots

Brazil 1-2 Norway; Erling Braut Håland to score and Vinícius Júnior 3+ shots Watchability rating: 5/5 (must watch)

Record five-time world champions Brazil are always under pressure to win the World Cup, aiming to do so for the first time since 2002. This summer, are they simply growing into the tournament, or they actually just a limited side? On Monday, the Seleção were staring down the barrel at an embarrassing early exit, 1-0 down against Japan in Houston and playing poorly. However, Casemiro headed home an equalizer shortly after the break before Gabriel Martinelli popped up to slot in a last-gasp winner.

Carlo Ancelotti's team have improved since their opening-day draw with Morocco, but this will be the toughest test they have faced since. They will also be without both Lucas Paquetá and Raphinha due to injury, and Brazil have looked frankly unimpressive thus far (although their talent means this can change in an instant). So, can the Seleção avoid their earliest World Cup exit since 1990?

In their illustrious history, Brazil have defeated 87 of the 88 different opponents they have faced, with Norway the sole exception. Will that fact still be true come Sunday night? Well, it very well could be, given how impressive Ståle Solbakken's side have been so far. In the round of 32, the Lions ousted Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 in Texas, thanks to Erling Braut Håland's late close-range finish.

Now Norway are seeking to reach a first-ever World Cup quarterfinal, but this might just be the best Norwegian side of all-time, certainly one capable of making history. This tie in East Rutherford surely guarantees goals and could go either way, but we have a sneaking suspicion that Norway are going to spring a surprise. If you have Håland in your team, anything is possible.

Mexico vs. England

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 30, 2026 Mexico's Julian Quinones celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Raquel Cunha | REUTERS

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 England - AET; Julián Quiñones 2+ shots on target and Harry Kane to score

Mexico 2-1 England - AET; Julián Quiñones 2+ shots on target and Harry Kane to score Watchability rating: 5/5 (must watch)

There have been some electric atmospheres at this World Cup already, but expect Estadio Azteca to be on another level come Sunday evening. Co-hosts Mexico are riding the wave of momentum this summer, winning all four matches and yet to even concede a goal. On Tuesday night, Javier Aguirre's team comfortably took care of Ecuador courtesy of early strikes from Julián Quiñones and then Raúl Jiménez. This led to widespread celebrations on the streets of Mexico City and beyond, joy which will be exponentially greater if they manage to win this one.

This is the final World Cup game of the summer to be played in Mexico, with el Tri seeking to reach a first quarterfinal since they lasted hosted 40 years ago. They are underdogs, but just how much of a factor will home advantage be? The Azteca is over 7,000 feet above sea level, and el Tri will have over 80,000 supporters behind them. Can these intangibles see them secure a famous victory?

England meanwhile arrive at the Azteca for a first fixture in this city since being dumped out of Mexico '86 by Diego Maradona's double, the match that featured the infamous Hand of God. Fast forward to this summer, and Thomas Tuchel's team are yet to impress. In the round of 32, the Three Lions found themselves a goal down against DR Congo in Atlanta, seemingly set for an ignominious exit — only for Harry Kane to save the day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a late brace.

Before that, England had been held to a scoreless draw by Ghana and then labored to a narrow victory over Panama, showing little sign of being genuine contenders to win the World Cup. Nevertheless, Tuchel does have plenty of world-class talents in his squad, none more so than Kane, who took his career tally to 13 World Cup goals on Wednesday. Thus, if England play at their best, they'll advance to the quarterfinals, but they will need to raise their level or this might just be the most famous night Mexican football has ever known.