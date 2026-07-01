Who does Mexico play next? World Cup schedule, bracket path and key dates

A victory would send Mexico to its first World Cup quarterfinal since 1986, requiring a trip outside Mexico City for the first time in this tournament.

The next match will determine whether Mexico faces a familiar rival or a new challenger in the Round of 16.

The Mexican momentum is continuing to build at this World Cup. After winning all three group games, without so much as conceding a goal, Javier Aguirre led his nation to a first knockout phase success in 40 years on Tuesday night. Spectacular first half strikes from Julián Quiñones and then Raúl Jiménez, coming just nine minutes apart, saw el Tri beat Ecuador 2-0 at a raucous Estadio Azteca.

El Tri have become the first team since Italy in 1990, also hosts, to start a World Cup campaign with four straight wins to nil. Gli Azzurri got to the semi-finals back then, ousted by Diego Maradona's Argentina on penalties in Naples, and there is growing belief that Mexico could enjoy a similar run. So, what is next for el Tri?

Who does Mexico play next at the World Cup?

Mexican fans should turn their attention to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Wednesday's early kick off. That is because, el Tri's opponents is the last 16 will be the winner of this clash in Atlanta between DR Congo and England. Only once before have they met the Leopards, this a 2-1 friendly victory in Mexico City ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

Most though expect it will be England who are their opponents come the weekend. Their sole previous World Cup encounter came 60 years ago; Sir Bobby Charlton and Roger Hunt scoring during a 2-0 victory for the hosts at Wembley, en route to winning that World Cup. In total, England have won six of nine clashes with Mexico, scoring 23 goals and conceding only four, most recently prevailing 3-1 in a friendly in 2010.

Thus, most would make England favourites, but Aguirre's team would have home advantage, which could make all the difference. Mexico have never lost a World Cup match at the Azteca, winning eight out of ten, including all three this summer. More broadly, they are unbeaten in 26 outings at the Azteca, dating back to 2013, losing only three of 56 fixtures there since June 2001. The altitude, with the stadium located 2,200 meters above sea level, will certainly be something England are not accustomed to so, if it is Thomas Tuchel's team on Sunday, Mexico will fancy their chances.

Mexico's potential World Cup knockout stage schedule

Round of 16: England or DR Congo , Sunday July 5, 8 p.m. ET in Mexico City.

, Sunday July 5, 8 p.m. ET in Mexico City. Quarterfinal: Brazil or Norway , Saturday, July 11, 5 p.m. ET in Miami

, Saturday, July 11, 5 p.m. ET in Miami Semifinal: Argentina, Colombia, Switzerland, Egypt, Australia, Algeria, Ghana or Cape Verde , Wednesday, July 15, 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

, Wednesday, July 15, 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Final: Spain, France, Portugal, Morocco, USA, Senegal, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Austria, Bosnia or Paraguay, Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m. ET in New Jersey

Victory over England or DR Congo would see Mexico reach a first World Cup quarter-final since 1986, having fallen in exactly the round of 16 at all seven editions between '94 and 2018. Were they to get this far, Aguirre's team would be forced to leave Mexico for the first time, heading to Miami to face either Norway or Brazil.

Mexico actually lost to Norway at RFK Stadium during USA '94, while Brazil have won four of the five World Cup encounters between the pair, the other that famous goalless draw at the Castelão in 2014, in which Guillermo Ochoa was the hero. Four years later though, the Seleção ousted el Tri 2-0 in the last 16 in Samara, with Neymar among the scorers. Were Brazil to meet Mexico at Hard Rock Stadium, the crowd would be split, a sea of both yellow and green.

Thus, to make any more progress at this World Cup, Mexico will have to upset the odds but, at the same time, it'll take a serious outfit to end el Tri's escapade.

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