Why home advantage makes Mexico such strong favorites to beat Ecuador at the Azteca

Three recent encounters between these sides have produced nothing but draws, setting up a chance at redemption for one nation's pride.

The manager credits the towering stadium's unique atmosphere as a key advantage against opponents more used to sea level.

Some serious momentum is building behind Mexico, so can they avoid a bubble-bursting exit in the round of 32? El Tri won all three World Cup group stage games for the very first time, not even conceding a goal, enjoying victories over South Africa, Korea Republic and then Czech Republic. Topping the section was so key because it means they will remain in Mexico City for both the last 32 and then the last 16 against England or DR Congo, which will likely make an enormous difference.

Speaking about this, manager Javier Aguirre agrees that home support will remain vital:

"Our home crowd is our 12th man... we are aware that we have a whole country behind us, and that motivates us a lot. I would say that we are all excited about what’s to come."

The Estadio Azteca is located around 2,200 meters above sea level, and this altitude is certainly something England will not familiar with, should that tie come to pass. This should not affect Tuesday's opponents Ecuador too much though, given that their home in Quito is at an even higher elevation, but Mexico will be roared on by a vociferous home crowd of over 80,000.

This will be Mexico's 10th World Cup match at the Azteca, boasting a pretty imperious record so far.

List of Mexico's World Cup results at Estadio Azteca

Year & round Scoreline 1970 group stage Mexico 0-0 Soviet Union 1970 group stage Mexico 4-0 El Salvador 1970 group stage Mexico 1-0 Belgium 1986 group stage Mexico 2-1 Belgium 1986 group stage Mexico 1-1 Paraguay 1986 group stage Mexico 1-0 Iraq 1986 round of 16 Mexico 2-0 Bulgaria 2026 group stage Mexico 2-0 South Africa 2026 group stage Mexico 3-0 Czech Republic

To date, Mexico has never lost a World Cup match at the Azteca, winning seven out of nine, with only the Soviet Union and Paraguay managing to hold them to draws. Both times they have hosted previously, El Tri have been eliminated in the quarter-finals, but both have been away from the capital.

In 1970, they were defeated 4-1 by Italy in Toluca, before a penalty shootout exit against Germany in San Nicolás 16 years later. Their imperious record at the Azteca extends beyond World Cups.

Mexico results at Estadio Azteca (2001-present)

Matches Played: 55

55 Mexico Wins: 40

40 Draws : 12

: 12 Mexico Defeats: 3

Since June 2001, across all internationals, El Tri has been beaten only three times in 55 outings at the Azteca. They are currently unbeaten in 25 such fixtures, including holding Portugal to a goalless friendly draw in March, prior to the two wins at this tournament.

Their most recent defeat came against Honduras in a World Cup qualifier in September 2013, beaten 2-1, condemned to the inter-confederation playoffs, although they managed to beat New Zealand to book their spot in Brazil. Their only other defeats at the Azteca across the last quarter of a century have come in friendlies against Paraguay in 2007 and USA five years later; Michael Orozco the only scorer in the latter.

So, can they continue this record against Ecuador on Tuesday night? Well, the last three encounters between the two sides have all produced draws, with only two goals scored. At Copa América two summers ago, the pair played out a scoreless stalemate in Arizona, a result that sent Ecuador through to the knockouts and condemned Mexico to elimination, so can they get revenge?

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