World Cup bracket: Round of 16 schedule, dates, kickoff times, predictions and odds

Just 16 nations remain at this summer's World Cup, but that number will quickly diminish in the coming days, with all the round of 16 ties taking place between Saturday and Tuesday. This set of fixtures features heavyweight clashes, underdog teams who've got this far for the first time, as well as all three co-hosts, desperate to continue their historic World Cup runs.

So, here is your complete guide to the last 16, taking you through all the fixtures, with dates, kickoff times, venues, TV info, predictions and odds.

Canada vs Morocco

Canada's Stephen Eustaquio | REUTERS

Date & Time: Saturday July, 4 - 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Saturday July, 4 - 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: NRG Stadium – Houston, TX.

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX. Odds to qualify : Canada +220, Morocco -275.

: Canada +220, Morocco -275. Prediction: Canada 0-2 Morocco.

In Saturday's early kickoff, Morocco is likely to take care of Canada. The Atlas Lions ousted Netherlands on penalties earlier this week, following a thriller in Monterrey, also notably holding Brazil to a draw during the group stages. This, though, is no surprise. The Atlas Lions were World Cup semi-finalists four years ago, but Mohamed Ouahbi's team might just be stronger now.

Canada, in the meantime, is breaking new ground at the World Cup. The Canucks' 6-0 demolition of Qatar was their first-ever World Cup win before overcoming South Africa last weekend at SoFi, courtesy of Stephen Eustáquio's last-gasp winner. Jesse Marsch's team is well-drilled, well-organized and difficult to beat, but Morocco's quality is expected to see them advance in Texas.

Paraguay vs. France

France's Kylian Mbappe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Date & Time: Saturday July, 4 - 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

Saturday July, 4 - 5 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA.

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA. Odds to qualify : Paraguay +1000, France -2000.

: Paraguay +1000, France -2000. Prediction: Paraguay 0-3 France.

Most forecast that this fixture would produce traditional Fourth of July fireworks, but this is not the match-up we all expected. France took care of business against Sweden, cruising to a 3-0 victory in Philly, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice. Didier Deschamps' side, seeking a third successive World Cup Final, appear unstoppable this summer, and it would be a major surprise if they fell at this hurdle.

Well, after knocking out one European heavyweight this week, can Paraguay do it again? On Monday, in a shock for the ages, Gustavo Alfaro's team eliminated Germany, prevailing on penalties, with goalkeeper Orlando Gill the shootout hero in Foxborough. La Albirroja has come a long way in a short period of time, demolished 4-1 by the USA on opening night, now taking out four-time world champions. Here, though, it would be an even bigger shock if Paraguay dumped out the competition favorites.

Brazil vs. Norway

Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli | REUTERS

Date & Time: Sunday July, 5 - 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday July, 5 - 4 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ.

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ. Odds to qualify : Brazil -250, France +200.

: Brazil -250, France +200. Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Norway.

New Jersey on Sunday is where one will find, possibly, the toughest tie of the round to call. Brazil is always under pressure to win the World Cup, but almost crashed out in the round of 32. On Monday, the Seleção fought back from a goal down to beat Japan 2-1, thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's dramatic stoppage time winner. Carlo Ancelotti's team has looked far from unstoppable so far, but Brazilian fans are hoping that this team is growing into the tournament.

Well, the five-times world champions will need to be at their best to beat Norway at MetLife. Ståle Solbakken's side ousted Côte d'Ivoire on Tuesday, with Erling Braut Håland scoring from close range to snatch victory late on. This is the Lions' first ever World Cup knockout phase victory, certainly lacking the pedigree of their opponents, but with Håland leading your attack, anything is possible. Thus, this clash in East Rutherford guarantees goals, and could go either way.

Mexico vs. England

England's Harry Kane | REUTERS

Date & Time: Sunday July, 5 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday July, 5 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Estadio Azteca – Mexico City.

Estadio Azteca – Mexico City. Odds to qualify : Mexico +120, England -150.

: Mexico +120, England -150. Prediction: Mexico 2-1 England.

Momentum is seriously building behind Mexico, so can they reach a first World Cup quarter-final since they last hosted 40 years ago? So far this summer, Javier Aguirre's team have won all four matches, not even conceding a goal. On Tuesday, el Tri took care of Ecuador, thanks to early strikes from Julián Quiñones and then Raúl Jiménez. Mexico's record at the Azteca is imperious, all throughout history, so believe they can beat anyone, with 80,000 supporters behind them.

This, though, will be, by far, the toughest test they have faced, although the same can be said of England. The Three Lions looked set for an ignominious exit against DR Congo on Wednesday, but two late goals from Harry Kane in Atlanta saved the day. Thomas Tuchel's team will need to overcome the atmosphere, the altitude and disrupted preparations to win this one. On paper, no doubt, England has better players, but we can foresee Mexico making home advantage count at the Azteca.

Portugal vs. Spain

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Date & Time: Monday July, 6 - 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday July, 6 - 3 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX.

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX. Odds to qualify : Portugal +175, Spain -225.

: Portugal +175, Spain -225. Prediction: Portugal 1-2 Spain.

Those at Jerry World on Monday lunchtime will be treated to, no doubt, the tie of the round between two Iberian neighbors. Spain have certainly looked the stronger of the two thus far, not even conceding a goal yet. Luis de la Fuente's team swatted aside Austria with ease, 3-0, at SoFi on Thursday; Mikel Oyarzabal bagged a brace in LA. Thus, as was forecast before the tournament, the European champions are among the favorites to go all the way.

Portugal's round of 32 victory on Thursday was a lot more memorable. They came from a goal down to beat Croatia in Toronto, with Cristiano Ronaldo converting a penalty, before Gonçalo Ramos headed home in the 94th minute. That's not all though, because Croatia had seemingly equalized in the 13th minute of injury time, only for the goal to be disallowed because the ball had brushed an attacker's hair. So, Portugal appear clear underdogs, but there is hope for Roberto Martínez's team.

Spain has lost just one of their last 35 competitive internationals, but this was a shootout defeat against their neighbors to the west in last June's Nations League Final in Munich. So, will Spain march on in Arlington, or will Ronaldo's World Cup career live to fight another day?

United States vs. Belgium

Malik Tillman of the U.S. | REUTERS

Date & Time: Monday July, 6 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday July, 6 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Lumen Field – Seattle, WA.

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA. Odds to qualify : USA -110, Belgium -110.

: USA -110, Belgium -110. Prediction: USA 2-1 Belgium.

This home World Cup has already produced so many amazing moments for the United States, and they're not ready for the campaign to come to an end. On Wednesday, the USA ousted Bosnia 2-0 in Santa Clara, with Folarin Balogun scoring and then controversially being sent off before Malik Tillman sealed the win from a free kick. Mauricio Pochettino's team have been excellent throughout this tournament, but this will be, by far, the toughest test they've faced yet, and will be without the suspended Balogun.

As for Belgium, they were within minutes of not being here and suffering another humiliating early exit. The Red Devils were 2-0 down against Senegal mid-week and not at all threatening. However, late goals from Romelu Lukaku and then Youri Tielemans saved them, forcing extra time, before the latter converted a spot-kick in the 125th minute, the latest goal in World Cup history. Rudi Garcia's team did smash the U.S. 5-2 in a friendly in Atlanta as recently as March, but the two teams have been on opposite trajectories since then, so we can foresee a USA win in Seattle on Monday night.

Argentina vs. Egypt

Argentina's Lionel Messi | REUTERS

Date & Time: Tuesday July, 7 - Noon p.m. ET (FOX)

Tuesday July, 7 - Noon p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA. Odds to qualify : Argentina -275, Egypt +850.

: Argentina -275, Egypt +850. Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Egypt.

These two sides were both involved in very dramatic last 32 ties on Friday, so this very nearly was not the matchup in Atlanta. Argentina were expected to swat Cape Verde aside in Miami, but that could hardly be further from what transpired. Despite leading twice through Lionel Messi and then Lisandro Martínez early in extra time, the Blue Sharks hit back both times, holding their own against the world champions, only for Cristian Romero's late header to ensure la Albiceleste avoided an almighty scare. Lionel Scaloni will hope this is a serious wake-up call for his side.

As for Egypt, this is uncharted territory. The Pharaohs won a first-ever World Cup match by beating New Zealand in the group phase before keeping it Antipodean in the last 32. After taking an early lead through Emam Ashour's header, they were taken to penalties by Australia but went through 4-2, with Hossam Abdelmaguid converting the winning kick. Thus, Hossam Hassan's side will be massive underdogs here. The only previous competitive meeting between these two came 98 years ago in the Olympic semi-finals, a 6-0 Argentina win, and while this will be closer, the same winner is forecast.

Switzerland vs. Colombia

Colombia's James Rodriguez | REUTERS

Date & Time: Tuesday July, 7 - 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tuesday July, 7 - 4 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: BC Place – Vancouver, BC.

BC Place – Vancouver, BC. Odds to qualify : Switzerland +260, Colombia +125.

: Switzerland +260, Colombia +125. Prediction: Switzerland 1-2 Colombia.

The round of 16 will conclude in Vancouver with a match that frankly could go either way. Colombia are narrow favorites after overcoming Ghana in Kansas City on Friday night. Jhon Arias was the only scorer, albeit it was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests, given that the Black Stars did not register a single shot on target. Now, los Cafeteros are seeking to reach just a second World Cup quarterfinal, after 2014, but Néstor Lorenzo's team looks strong enough to make a deep run.

Switzerland, meanwhile, easily swatted aside Algeria on Thursday, thanks to an early goal in each half from Breel Embolo, following a magnificent run by Johan Manzambi, and then Dan Ndoye right after halftime. So now, the Rossocrociati are aiming to reach a first World Cup quarter-final since 1954. They have fallen in the round of 16 at each of the last three World Cups, beaten by Argentina, Sweden and Portugal, so victory for Murat Yakın's team would be historic. Colombia beat Switzerland 2-1 in Stanford during USA '94, with a similar scoreline forecast at BC Place on Tuesday.

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