Can Folarin Balogun appeal his World Cup red card? FIFA rules explained

His absence creates a clear challenge for the team ahead of their next match, with one forward emerging as the most likely replacement.

The player has the right to appeal to a governing body, but such cases rarely overturn judgments supported by video review.

A USA striker received a controversial red card in the World Cup win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, sparking immediate debate about the referee's decision.

The USA advanced to the round of 16 of the World Cup with a victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina but it came at a cost. The 2-0 win was marred by a second-half red card shown to striker Folarin Balogun. As a result, he will miss the next game against Belgium at least.

The red card was controversial in its harshness. Balogun did get the back of his opponent's ankle, but the worst of the contact was clearly accidental as the two players stumbled after the ball. The referee called a foul on the field but didn't produce a yellow card initially. It was only after VAR intervened that he escalated the punishment.

Can Folarin Balogun appeal his red card at the World Cup?

Yes, Balogun can appeal the red card to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. Unfortunately, he is extremely unlikely to have his suspension overturned.

FIFA generally doesn't overturn decisions that were the judgment of the referee, especially not when VAR got involved during the game. There has to be an obvious error or mistaken identity. There was no mistaken identity, and while a reasonable person may disagree with the red card, the referee's judgment is usually final.

How long is Folarin Balogun suspended? USA striker to miss USA's next World Cup match

A red card on the field results in an automatic one-game suspension. So short of a miracle decision by the disciplinary committee, Balogun will miss the game against Belgium.

He could miss even more games. Serious foul play or violent conduct can result in a three-match ban if the disciplinary committee decides he recklessly endangered an opponent's safety.

Considering how the red itself felt very harsh, punishing Balogun with an even longer suspension would seem beyond excessive. That's not the likely outcome here.

Who will replace Folarin Balogun in the World Cup round of 16?

When Balogun was rested for the final knockout stage game, Ricardo Pepi came into the starting lineup. That's the likely solution for Mauricio Pochettino with Balogun almost certainly unavailable against Belgium.

Pepi plays for PSV in the Dutch league. He got his start with FC Dallas in MLS then moved to the Bundesliga in 2022. The 23-year-old had 16 goals in the Eredivisie in 2025-26.

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