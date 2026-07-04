Canada vs. Morocco match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

The World Cup round of 32 had enough twists and turns to fill a book, from massive upsets that took down giants like Germany to Cape Verde nearly continuing their Cinderella run against defending champion Argentina. Now, though, just 16 teams have kept their ultimate dream alive, and the next round begins on Saturday afternoon as host nation Canada looks to continue its historic run against a Morocco side with tons of talent and experience on the global stage.

Jesse Marsch's side has already gone further than any Canadian men's side before them; prior to 2026, Canada had yet to even win a game at the World Cup. They checked that box in emphatic fasihon with a 6-0 obliteration of Qatar in the group stage, and now they find themselves in the last 16 after a dramatic win over South Africa in the round of 32. With a world-class forward in Jonathan David and program legend Alphonso Davies potentially fit enough to start, Canada might well have enough attacking power to pull off what would be a significant upset on home soil.

Morocco announced themselves to the world with fourth-place finish in Qatar in 2022, and the Atlas Lions are looking even more dangerous this time around. Mohamed Ouahbi's side has still yet to lose a game, drawing with Brazil before defeating Haiti and Scotland in the group stage and ousting the Dutch on penalties in the round of 32. From Real Madrid's Brahim Díaz to Bayern's Ismael Saibari and PSG's Achraf Hakimi, there's top-flight talent all over this roster. Don't be surprised if they make a serious run at winning the whole thing.

Keep up to date on Canada vs. Morocco with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

Canada vs. Morocco live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Lineups

Play-by-play

Match and team props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Full-time Results Both teams to score Yes (+100), No (-130) First goal Canada (+190), Morocco (-180), No Goal (+750) Canada goals Under 0.5 (+111), Over 0.5 (-160) Morocco goals Under 1.5 (-138), Over -1.5 (-104) Canada shots 10+ (+100) Morocco shots 14+ (-105)

Canada has scored nine goals across four matches at this World Cup, but that number is a bit misleading. Marsch's team erupted for six in a romp over overmatched Qatar in the group stage, but other than that, they've yet to score more than once in any other game — including their round of 32 tie against South Africa, in which they were held scoreless until the 92nd minute.

The story is something of the same for Morocco, one of the more defensive-minded sides remaining in the tournament. Outside of a 4-2 win over Haiti, the Atlas Lions scored once each in group-stage matches against Brazil and Scotland and then finished extra time against the Netherlands tied at 1 before advancing in a penalty shootout. Goals could be hard to come by on Saturday afternoon.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Ismael Saibari +145 4+ (+160) 2+ (+180) Brahim Diaz +225 3+ (+120) 1+ (-195) Jonathan David +285 3+ (+140) 1+ (-160) Azzedine Ounahi +370 3+ (+175) 1+ (-120) Bilal El Khannous +370 3+ (+150) 1+ (-150) Tani Oluwaseyi +390 2+ (-160) 1+ (-130)

If we do see scoring, you can bet that Ismael Saibari and Jonathan David will be the men responsible. Saibari has scored three of Morocco's seven goals so far at the World Cup, as the Bayern Munich midfielder cements himself as one of the best young players in the world. Captain and PSG star Achraf Hakimi has also scored for the Atlas Lions, in addition to one apiece from Soufiane Rahimi, Issa Diop and Gessime Yassine.

David has bagged three goals himself, though all of them came in a hat trick against Qatar. Otherwise, the Juventus forward has had a hard time finding space to operate. Southampton's Cyle Larin has scored two goals of his own for Canada, while it was Stephen Eustáquio who found the winner at the death against South Africa.

Assists

Player Odds Results Bilal El Khannous 1+ (+295) Azzedine Ounahi 1+ (+310) Achraf Hakimi 1+ (+390) Ali Ahmed 1+ (+390) Brahim Diaz 1+ (+425) Ismael Saibari 1+ (+450)

Brahim Díaz is the only Moroccan player with multiple assists at this World Cup, with Hakimi, Rahimi, Chadi Riad and Chemsdine Talbi also adding one each. Midfield maestro Nathan Saliba has two of Canada's three assists so far.

*Props via DraftKings

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