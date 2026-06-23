England vs. Ghana live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

The winner will secure a place in the round of 32, setting up a high-stakes clash that could define both teams' tournament futures.

Harry Kane aims to extend his lead in the Golden Boot race while Ghana looks to build on their upset win over Panama.

England and Ghana face off in a crucial World Cup group stage match with the top spot in Group L on the line.

England and Ghana continue their World Cup journeys on Tuesday with a game for the top spot in Group L. Either team could clinch the group with a win and a draw between Panama and Croatia. But a win alone would ensure the victors a place in the round of 32. The pressure is on England as a tournament contender to continue their strong momentum from the first game. Ghana are playing with house as a significant underdog.

Harry Kane and the English won the opening game against Croatia, 4-2. Kane scored twice, opening the scoring with a penalty in the 12th minute. While Croatia tied things up in the 36th, Kane struck back soon after to put his country ahead, and they never looked back. Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford ensured England the win. Now the goal is to punch their ticket to the next round with another big result. And on a personal level, Kane will be looking to keep himself in the running for the Golden Boot by adding another score or two to his stat sheet.

Ghana pulled off a massive upset in their opener by stealing three points from Panama with a 95th-minute goal. The Ghanaians had already done well to hold off their opponents, but getting that dramatic winner changed the picture for their World Cup experience. They're already in a good position to make it into the knockout rounds. A shocking point against England would almost certainly put them through.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker as England and Ghana battle it out.

England vs. Ghana live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Germany is the clear favorite, but Ivory Coast isn't completely outmatched on paper. Die Mannschaft are No. 10 in the FIFA world rankings while Les Éléphants are No. 33.

Match props

Prop Odds Both teams to score Yes (-165), No (+130) England goals Over 1.5 (-168), Under 1.5 (+115) Ghana goals Over 0.5 (-256), Under 0.5 (+171) Total shots 29+ (-155) Total shots on target 10+ (-110) Last goal Germany (-225), Ivory Coast (+165) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+205), No (-320)

Player props

Goals and shots

Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Harry Kane +235 -200 5+ (+135) 2+ (-155) Anthony Gordon +650 +195 3+ (-155) 4+ (+1800) Jude Bellingham +700 +210 3+ (-145) 2+ (+180) Noni Madueke +700 +210 4+ (+155) 2+ (+170) Declan Rice +1500 +475 2+ (-150) 1+ (-115) Antoine Semenyo +1900 +550 2+ (+110) 1+ (+130)

Kane is England's leading goal scorer with two in the opening game. Bellingham and Marcus Radford have the other goals for the English.

Antoine Semenyo is the most likely scorer for Ghana but it was Caleb Yirenkyi who scored for his country in the opener.

Assists

Player Odds Jude Bellingham 1+ (+245) Anthony Gordon 1+ (+265) Declan Rice 1+ (+265) Noni Madueke 1+ (+280) Reece James 1+ (+275)

Rice, Bukayo Saka and Elliot Anderson delivered assists in England's first game.

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

More World Cup news and analysis: