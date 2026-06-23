World Cup predictions for June 23: Wins for England, Portugal and Croatia, DR Congo to trouble Colombia

The final set of second group stage matches take place on Tuesday, as we continue to hurtle through the World Cup schedule. Portugal and England should claim victories in the day's early fixtures, although Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates must improve from their first showing.

Croatia and Panama were beaten in their World Cup openers, but the European side should get off the mark at BMO Field. Lastly, Colombia are expected to make it two wins out of two in Guadalajara, though they are unlikely to find DR Congo easy opposition. In short, this is an excellent selection of four matches, so check out our complete guide, featuring kickoff times, TV information, preview and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Tuesday, June 23

Match Predictions Time TV Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Portugal win 1 p.m. ET FOX England vs. Ghana England win 4 p.m. ET FOX Panama vs. Croatia Croatia win 7 p.m. ET FOX Colombia vs. DR Congo Colombia win 10 p.m. ET FOX & FS1

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

June 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, U.S.; Portugal's Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Costa look dejected after the match. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Uzbekistan; Cristiano Ronaldo 4+ shots and Abdukodir Khusanov 7+ defensive contributions

Portugal 2-0 Uzbekistan; Cristiano Ronaldo 4+ shots and Abdukodir Khusanov 7+ defensive contributions Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

After a very underwhelming start to what was supposed to be an historic summer for Portugal, they are under pressure to pick up three points this time. Six days ago, despite taking the lead through João Neves' sixth-minute header, Roberto Martínez's team were held to a very underwhelming 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Texas. They needed a goal throughout the entirety of the second half but mustered just seven shots in total, Portugal's lowest in any World Cup match on record. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored just one goal across his last 12 outings at major tournaments, but this is surely the best chance he'll get to score at a record-breaking sixth different World Cup.

Uzbekistan, though, proved in their opening game that they will be no push-overs. The debutants were beaten 3-1 by Colombia at the Azteca, but they did have their moment. Abbosbek Fayzullaev scoring their first-ever World Cup goal from close range. Fabio Cannavaro's team are defensively solid and difficult to score against, so the White Wolves will believe they can frustrate Portugal at NRG Stadium. Nevertheless, Portugal's attacking quality should see them to victory, although you just never know.

England vs. Ghana

June 17, 2026; Arlington, Texas, U.S.; England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their third goal with Harry Kane. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Prediction: England 3-0 Ghana; Harry Kane to score and Jude Bellingham 2+ shots

England 3-0 Ghana; Harry Kane to score and Jude Bellingham 2+ shots Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Of all the World Cup heavyweights, perhaps England have been the most impressive so far. Thomas Tuchel's team beat Croatia 4-2 in Texas last Wednesday, twice leading through Harry Kane in the first half before goals from Jude Bellingham and then Marcus Rashford were on target after the break. The Three Lions played front-foot, attacking soccer, something England fans are certainly not used to seeing. Thus, they are now well-placed to claim the top spot in Group L. Will the feel-good factor continue in Foxborough?

As for Ghana, they too have three points on the board, so this is something of a free hit. The Black Stars' recent results have been miserable, failing to qualify for the most recent AFCON before losing five successive friendlies. However, that is all forgotten because, six days ago, Caleb Yirenkyi's dramatic 95th-minute goal from close range snatched a last-gasp victory over Panama in Toronto. This was only Carlos Queiroz's second match in charge, already starting to work his magic. Nevertheless, it would still be a major surprise if Ghana can upset England at Gillette Stadium.

Panama vs. Croatia

June 17, 2026; Arlington, Texas, U.S.; Croatia's Luka Modric in action. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Prediction: Panama 1-2 Croatia; Luka Modrić 40+ completed passes and Ismael Díaz 2+ shots

Panama 1-2 Croatia; Luka Modrić 40+ completed passes and Ismael Díaz 2+ shots Watchability rating: 3/5 (for the diehards)

After both were beaten in their respective World Cup openers six days ago, the pressure is on to pick up three points in Toronto. Croatia were ultimately quite comfortably defeated 4-2 by England in Arlington, despite the fact that both Martin Baturina and Petar Musa equalized during the first half. Nevertheless, there is no need for Zlatko Dalić's team to panic just yet. The Blazers will fancy their chances of winning their two remaining games and progressing through to the knockout stages, though they don't appear primed to reach a third successive World Cup semifinal.

Panama, meanwhile, are simply seeking a first-ever World Cup point. Thomas Christiansen's team played very well, but were heartbreakingly beaten in the last minute by Ghana to commence this campaign in Canada. Los Canaleros lost all three matches in Russia eight years ago, conceding 11 goals, and while they're vastly improved these days, a maiden World Cup point remains elusive. So, will Croatia be too strong at BMO Field?

Colombia vs DR Congo

June 17, 2026; Mexico City, Mexico; Colombia's Jaminton Campaz celebrates scoring their third goal with Kevin Castano. Mandatory Credit: Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Prediction: Colombia 2-1 DR Congo; Luis Díaz to score and Yoane Wissa 2+ shot on target

Colombia 2-1 DR Congo; Luis Díaz to score and Yoane Wissa 2+ shot on target Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

The toughest game of the day to call might just be saved for last. Colombia came into this competition with sky-high expectations, making a winning start against Uzbekistan at the Azteca. Daniel Muñoz with a flying effort broke the deadlock, before Luis Díaz and then Jaminton Campaz, after some great work by Cucho Hernández, made the points secure in the second half. Given that Portugal dropped points, los Cafeteros will be targeting a victory here that would not only see them advance but would also leave Néstor Lorenzo's team well-placed to do so as group winners. Estadio Akron will be a sea of yellow shirts, so will those supporters enjoy the result they are hoping for?

DR Congo are more than capable of springing a surprise, though. Competing at a first World Cup since '74, the Leopards scored a first-ever World Cup goal in their opener, Yoane Wissa's towering header earning a draw against Portugal. This was obviously a surprise, but Sébastien Desabre's side do have some recent pedigree. DR Congo reached the semifinals of the 2024 AFCON, as well as beating Cameroon, Nigeria and Jamaica in various playoffs to get into this tournament. Can they now upset Colombia in Guadalajara on Tuesday night?