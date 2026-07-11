Norway vs. England match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

The semifinal on the other side of the World Cup bracket is set with Spain and France advancing. Now we need to find the first team to lock in a place in the second semifinal. Both Norway and England hope to be that team. They face off in a quarterfinal on Saturday to find out.

This is the matchup between the World Cup's best pure scorers. Norway's Erling Haaland and England's Harry Kane are both in the running for the Golden Boot with seven and six goals respectively. They trail France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi, who both have eight. So this game could have a massive impact on the tournament, not just because of who goes on to play in the semifinal. It could help decide who takes home that prestigous goal-scoring award.

England is coming off a chaotic victory over Mexico, overcoming a red card and the conditions at the Azteca to advance. England's main men, Jude Bellingham and Kane, both scored in that match.

Norway is coming off a shocking upset, sending Brazil tumbling out of the tournament with two goals from Haaland in the final 11 minutes of the 90.

Follow along with Norway vs. England with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

Norway vs. England live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Play-by-play

Lineups

England made two changes from the last game against Mexico. John Stones comes in at centerback with Ezri Konsa shifting over to right back to cover Jarell Quansah, who is suspended two games because of his red card. Noni Madueke comes in for Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

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Norway made one change, replacing Antonio Nusa with Andreas Schjelderup up front.

Match odds

Match and team props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Full-time Results Both teams to score Yes (-185), No (+140) Yes First goal Norway (+140), England (-165), No Goal (+1300) Norway Norway goals Under 0.5 (+190), Over 1.5 (+163) 1 England goals Under 1.5 (-103), Over 1.5 (-139) 1 Norway shots 13+ (+225) 5 England shots 17+ (+195) 4

Norway has scored multiple goals in all but one game of the tournament, managing just one goal in a loss to France in the group stage. However, they've also failed to keep a clean sheet.

England has also scored multiple goals in all but one game. That was a frustrating 0-0 draw to Ghana in the group stage. That was also the second clean sheet they kept, along with a group stage win over Panama.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Harry Kane -130 5+ (+150) 2+ (-135) No/2/1 Erling Haaland -110 4+ (-155) 2+ (-155) No/2/2 Ollie Watkins +115 4+ (-105) 2+ (-105) No/0/0 Ivan Toney +120 5+ (+150) 2+ (-125) No/0/0 Jude Bellingham +215 3+ (-130) 2+ (+165) Yes/2/2

Assists

Player Odds Results Bukayo Saka 1+ (+295) Eberechi Eze 1+ (+300) Jude Bellingham 1+ (+340) Anthony Gordon 1+ (+360) 1 Declan Rice 1+ (+360) Martin Odegaard -- 1

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