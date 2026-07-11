Where Harry Kane and the England World Cup roster plays club soccer in 2026

Ten of England's 11 goals this summer have come from just three overseas-based stars.

After 60 years of hurt, is it now, finally, England's time? Since winning the World Cup at Wembley in '66, it has been constant heartbreak and disappointment for England supporters. They have lost in the World Cup semi-finals of 1990 and 2018, as well as reaching back-to-back Euros finals, beaten on penalties by Italy in 2021 and 2-1 at the hands of Spain in Berlin two summers ago.

Now though, Thomas Tuchel's team are three wins away from immortality. Last Sunday, the Three Lions enjoyed one of their most famous World Cup wins of all-time, defeating Mexico 3-2 at the Azteca. Jude Bellingham struck twice just a minute and a half apart, before Harry Kane converted a spot-kick in trademark emphatic fashion. So now, England will face Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday night, favorites to progress through to the last four.

So, just how strong is this England squad, and which members will remain key to their World Cup hopes?

Club teams for every player on the England World Cup roster

Players Position Club Jordan Pickford GK Everton (Premier League) Dean Henderson GK Crystal Palace (Premier League) James Trafford GK Manchester City (Premier League) Reece James RB Chelsea (Premier League) Djed Spence RB Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) Marc Guéhi CB Manchester City (Premier League) John Stones CB Manchester City (Premier League) Ezri Konsa CB Aston Villa (Premier League) Jarell Quansah CB Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) Trevoh Chalobah CB Chelsea (Premier League) Dan Burn CB Newcastle United (Premier League) Nico O'Reilly LB Manchester City (Premier League) Elliot Anderson CDM Manchester City (Premier League)* Declan Rice CDM Arsenal (Premier League) Jordan Henderson CDM Brentford (Premier League) Kobbie Mainoo CM Manchester United (Premier League) Jude Bellingham CAM Real Madrid (La Liga) Morgan Rogers CAM Aston Villa (Premier League) Eberechi Eze CAM Arsenal (Premier League) Bukayo Saka RW Arsenal (Premier League) Noni Madueke RW Arsenal (Premier League) Marcus Rashford LW Manchester United (Premier League)** Anthony Gordon LW Barcelona (La Liga)*** Ivan Toney ST Al-Ahli (Saudi Pro League) Ollie Watkins ST Aston Villa (Premier League) Harry Kane ST Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

*joined Manchester City from Nottingham Forest for $156 million on July 2.

**returned to Manchester United following a loan spell at Barcelona.

***joined Barcelona from Newcastle United for $92 million on May 29.

Despite the fact 21 of Tuchel's 26 man squad play in the Premier League, it has been the overseas-based players who have really dragged England to this point, two in particular. Ten of their 11 goals this summer have been scored by either Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham while Marcus Rashford, who spent last season at Barcelona, bagged the other.

Kane has just enjoyed the best season of his career, scoring a ridiculous 61 times in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich, as well as 12 in his last 11 England outings. Overall, having netted six times this summer, his tally of 14 World Cup goals leaves him fifth on the all-time table, level with Gerd Müller, behind only Ronaldo, Mirosłav Klose, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

Meantime, England's other star this summer has been Bellingham, scorer of a double in Mexico City last weekend. He has now netted four times at this World Cup, meaning six of his 10 England goals have come at major tournaments, underlining that he is a big game player. The Real Madrid Galáctico is the highest-valued member of the squad, but he is not the only one with a ginormous price tag.

Top transfer market value on the France World Cup roster

Player Transfer Value Jude Bellingham $149 million. Declan Rice $137 million. Bukayo Saka $126 million. Morgan Rogers $103 million. Elliot Anderson $86 million. Marc Guéhi $80 million. Nico O'Reilly $80 million. Kobbie Mainoo $80 million. Eberechi Eze $74 million. Anthony Gordon $74 million.

Note: All transfer market estimated valuations courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Many members of the England squad have been or will be on the move this summer. Anthony Gordon signed for Barcelona back in May for a huge $92 million fee. Meantime, earlier this month, Elliot Anderson swapped Nottingham Forest for Manchester City, with the Sky Blues paying around $156 million to get their hands on the defensive midfielder.

Elsewhere, Morgan Rogers is attracting plenty of interest and Aston Villa are demanding $175 million for his signature. Elsewhere, Arsenal have, in recent years, signed Declan Rice for $140 million and Eberechi Eze for $87 million, both key figures in the Gunners' Premier League title triumph.

There is always a premium on Premier League players, especially when moving from one club to another, as well as one English players, given the homegrown quote regulations. Nevertheless, many of the most valuable footballers on earth are in this England squad, so can they come together and create a winning national team?

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