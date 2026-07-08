The World Cup quarterfinal bracket is loaded with heavyweight showdowns

So far at this World Cup, 96 matches have been played, producing 280 goals, almost three per game. This has seen 40 teams eliminated, as we await the start of the quarterfinals on Thursday, Still standing are four former winners, including the defending champions, as well as a side seeking to reach a third World Cup Final in a row. In summary, four blockbuster fixtures await over the next three days.

So, here is your complete guide to the quarter-finals, taking you through all the fixtures, with dates, kickoff times, venues, TV info, predictions and odds.

France vs. Morocco

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi | USA TODAY Sports

Date & Time: Thursday July, 9 - 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Thursday July, 9 - 4 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA.

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA. Odds to qualify : France -350, Morocco +275.

: France -350, Morocco +275. Prediction: France 2-1 Morocco.

France have so far been unstoppable at this World Cup, but this will be the sternest examination of their credentials. After starting this campaign with four emphatic victories, Didier Deschamps' side were made to work hard to overcome Paraguay on Saturday. La Albirroja were defensively solid and, frankly, brutal, intent on kicking les Bleus off the field. In the end, a laughing Kylian Mbappé converted a penalty in Philly and that was enough to see his team progress. France reman favorites to win the World Cup, so will they stay on track to reach a third successive final?

Well, three and a half years ago, it was Morocco who les Bleus ousted at the semi-final stage, but the North African outfit believe that revenge is very possible. In the knockout stages so far, Mohamed Ouahbi's side first ousted Netherlands on penalties, a noteworthy scalp, before beating Canada 3-0 at the weekend. Azzedine Ounahi scoring a brace in Houston. The Atlas Lions might just be the best African team we have ever seen, becoming the first side from their continent to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022, now on the cusp of repeating that feat. Nevertheless, most expect France to be too strong at Gillette Stadium.

Spain vs. Belgium

Spain's Mikel Merino | REUTERS

Date & Time: Friday July, 10 - 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Friday July, 10 - 3 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA.

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA. Odds to qualify : Spain -333, Belgium +250.

: Spain -333, Belgium +250. Prediction: Spain 2-0 Belgium.

On Friday in LA, the European champions take on a side desperate to claim their maiden major honor. Spain are yet to find top gear at this World Cup, but have made it through to the last eight without so much as conceding a goal. Monday's meeting with Portugal was supposed to be blockbuster, but actually proved to be something of a let down, a game low on quality and chances. That is until, just as stoppage time began, substitutes Ferran Torres and Mikel Merino combined to snatch victory. So now, Luis de la Fuente's team may need to find another level again to progress here.

Belgium meantime pulled off an astonishing comeback against Senegal in the round of 32, scoring twice in the final four minutes, before prevailing in injury time. Then, earlier this week, Rudi Garcia's team put in, by some distance, their best performance of the summer so far. The Red Devils demolished co-hosts USA 4-1 in Seattle, with Charles De Ketelaere bagging an early brace, before Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku were on target later on. Spain have won five successive meetings with Belgium, last beaten by the Red Devils on penalties at the same stage of Mexico '86. Fast forward four decades to SoFi Stadium, it would be a major surprise if Spain did not march on.

Norway vs. England

Norway forward Erling Haaland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date & Time: Saturday July, 11 - 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

Saturday July, 11 - 5 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL.

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL. Odds to qualify : Norway +175, England -225.

: Norway +175, England -225. Prediction: Norway 1-2 England.

Saturday's double-header of action begins with a meeting of two European nations who have contrasting mindsets. After a quartet of near misses at major tournaments, England are under enormous pressure to end 60 years of hurt this summer. Well, Thomas Tuchel's team were made to work hard for their quarterfinals spot, ousting Mexico 3-2 at the Azteca on Sunday night. Jude Bellingham scored twice just 91 seconds apart, and Harry Kane converted a penalty, but after Jarell Quansah was sent off, the Three Lions sat back, repelling everything el Tri threw at them. It was an all-time classic England World Cup win, so can this team go again and reach only a fourth semi-final?

In contrast, this is uncharted territory for Norway, who are seemingly just having the times of their lives. After ousting Côte d'Ivoire, Ståle Solbakken's side pulled off an historic victory last weekend, dumping out four-times world champions Brazil, courtesy of Erling Braut Håland's late double in New Jersey. This is the most famous result in Norwegian soccer history, through to a first-ever major tournament quarter-final. Having said that, this is not some plucky underdog; the sky is the limit for Norway. So, can they shatter England's World Cup dreams at Hard Rock Stadium?

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Argentina's Lionel Messi | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Date & Time: Saturday July, 11 - 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

Saturday July, 11 - 9 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO.

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO. Odds to qualify : Argentina -300, Switzerland +240.

: Argentina -300, Switzerland +240. Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Switzerland.

Reigning and defending world champions Argentina have survived two major scares in the knockout stages to date. So, will that inspire this team to further glory, or have their fundamental weaknesses been exposed? La Albiceleste have enjoyed a pair of 3-2 wins over African opposition, first taken to extra time by debutants Cape Verde, before getting over the line in the end. On Tuesday though, Lionel Scaloni's side found themselves 2-0 down against Egypt in Atlanta, standing on the precipice of their run coming to an abrupt end. However, Argentina pulled off a remarkable comeback, Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi on target, before Enzo Fernández's injury time header snatched victory. As they head to Missouri, la Albiceleste cannot afford to play that poorly again.

As for Switzerland, they are through to a first World Cup quarter-final since 1954, now dreaming of a first-ever semi-final appearance. Their round of 16 clash with Colombia in Vancouver was, put politely, was not a classic, destine for penalties from the very start. Los Cafeteros missed twice from 12 yards, allowing Rubén Vargas to convert the winning kick at BC Place. So now, can Murat Yakın's team cause an even bigger shock? 12 years ago, Argentina ousted Switzerland 1-0 in São Paulo, scoring right at the end of extra time, and this rematch at Arrowhead Stadium is likely to be just as close.

More World Cup news and analysis