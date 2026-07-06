Mexico vs. England match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

Harry Kane leads England's scoring with five goals, but Mexico’s Julián Quiñones has been the tournament’s breakout star with three goals.

This World Cup has already delivered more than its fair share of drama, from Cinderella stories to instantly iconic upsets. And yet, all of that feels like mere prelude to what comes on Sunday night, as England travel to the Azteca to take on Mexico in a round of 16 match that feels like a flashbulb moment in world sport.

The Three Lions, as they always do, enter carrying the dreams of an entire soccer-mad nation, desperate to celebrate their first major men's trophy since 1966. But England have left more than a bit to be desired with their performance so far in this tournament, muddling through a scoreless draw against Ghana and a 2-0 win over Panama in the group stage before just barely surviving upset-minded DR Congo in the round of 32. Harry Kane came to the rescue with two late goals to keep their hopes alive, but it will take a more holistic performance to earn a win in what promises to be a madhouse of an environment in Mexico City.

Especially given how dangerous el Tri have looked so far. Not only have Mexico won all four of their matches, but they haven't even conceded a single goal, defeating South Africa (2-0), South Korea (1-0) and Czechia (3-0) to take Group A before keeping a clean sheet against Ecuador in the round of 32 in front of a raucous home crowd. The atmosphere at Estadio Azteca will be even more unhinged on Sunday night as their team attempts to get past the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time since 1986 — the last time they played host to the event.

Keep up to date on Mexico vs. England with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

Mexico vs. England live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Lineups

Play-by-play

Match and team props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Full-time Results Both teams to score Yes (-110), No (-120) First goal Mexico (+125), England (-110), No Goal (+600) Mexico goals Under 0.5 (+160), Over 0.5 (-237) England goals Under 1.5 (-252), Over 1.5 (+169) Mexico shots 12+ (+125) England shots 13+ (-110)

As mentioned above, arguably no team in the tournament has been more impressive defensively thus far than Mexico. El Tri have yet to concede a single goal, while scoring seven across their first four matches — including a pair in a 2-0 win over Ecuador in the round of 32.

England, on the other hand, have had a hard time creating consistent scoring chances, a worrying trend for this team in major tournaments. Harry Kane delivered twice late to get the Three Lions past DR Congo in the previous round, but they scored just twice across their final two group-stage matches against Ghana and Panama.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Harry Kane +135 4+ (+115) 2+ (+110) Raul Jimenez +240 3+ (+120) 1+ (-190) Julian Quinones +290 3+ (+125) 1+ (-190) Anthony Gordon +400 3+ (+140) 1+ (-175) Bukayo Saka +400 3+ (+135) 1+ (-160) Jude Bellingham +425 3+ (+140) 1+ (-195) Gilberto Mora +450 2+ (+100) 1+ (+135)

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have set a high bar, but Kane has put himself squarely in the Golden Boot race after a scorching start to this tournament. He scored a brace in the opener against Croatia and the round of 32 against DR Congo, adding a fifth goal in the win over Panama. Jude Bellingham has also tallied twice, with Marcus Rashford the only other goal-scorer for the Three Lions so far.

For Mexico, meanwhile, it's been the Julián Quiñones show. One of the breakout stars of this World Cup, the 29-year-old winger leads his country with three goals, with Raul Jimenez adding two more and one apiece from Luis Romo, Álvaro Fidalgo and Mateo Chávez.

Assists

Player Odds Results Bukayo Saka 1+ (+380) Declan Rice 1+ (+450) Harry Kane 1+ (+450) Roberto Alvarado 1+ (+450) Jude Bellingham 1+ (+500) Anthony Gordon 1+ (+550) Nico O'Reilly 1+ (+550)

Finding reliable play on the wings has been a challenge for England at this World Cup so far, but Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon have each notched two assists. They'll be the ones responsible for trying to find Kane and Bellingham in the middle.

Roberto Alvarado has been that man for Mexico, with a team-leading three assists — most of which have seen him link up with Quinones.

*Props via DraftKings

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