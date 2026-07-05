The Azteca could be Mexico's biggest weapon against England

There are plenty of World Cup round of 16 ties worth getting excited about, but is the best of the set Mexico's clash with England on Sunday night? El Tri have been imperious at this tournament so far, winning all four matches while scoring eight goals and conceding none at all. This will be, by some distance, the toughest assignment Javier Aguirre's team have faced — but home advantage gives them more than a fighting chance.

Estadio Azteca will be absolutely packed to the rafters and rocking come Sunday night, as it has been for every Mexico game thus far. The Azteca is possibly the most iconic arena in World Cup history, with Pelé and Brazil lifting their third World Cup there in 1970 and Diego Maradona scoring both a Hand of God and the Goal of the Century en route to glory for Argentina the last time England visited in 1986.

Mexico meanwhile boast an imperious record at their home stadium. Including victories over South Africa, Czech Republic and Ecuador this summer, el Tri have won eight of 10 World Cup matches at the Azteca, yet to taste defeat — with the only blemishes on that perfect record group stage draws by the Soviet Union in 1970 and Paraguay in '86.

In all competitions since 2001, Mexico have won 41 of 56 internationals at the Azteca, losing just three. Of these defeats, two came in friendlies (against Paraguay in 2007 and the U.S. in 2012), most recently beaten in Mexico City by Honduras in a World Cup qualifier 13 years ago. Looking at just competitive internationals, the numbers are even more impressive.

Mexico's competitive record at the Azteca (1969-present)

Matches played: 89

89 Mexico wins: 70.

70. Draws : 17

: 17 Mexico defeats: 2

70 wins from 89 matches across a period of 57 years is remarkable, the only defeats coming in World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica in 2001 and, as mentioned, Honduras 12 years later. So, what makes playing at the Azteca so advantageous? Well, the stadium is a whopping 7,352 feet above sea level, altitude that the England players certainly will not be accustomed to. For comparison, the highest stadium in England is the The Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion, at 551 feet above sea level,, which isn't the same, is it?

This is clearly something the England players are concerned about:

"I'd say Mexico are probably favourites... playing at the Azteca, they have the fans behind them... so it'll be a big challenge for us, but one we're up for and ready for. " Marc Guéhi

On top of Guéhi's pre-match comments, England manager Thomas Tuchel stated that "the altitude will of course be a big disadvantage, because we cannot adapt to it in 4 days ... there will be a lot of obstacles waiting for us", while noting that it is "one of the most beautiful fixtures" one could wish for.

England themselves have been very underwhelming at this tournament so far, lacking any creativity during a goalless draw with Ghana before narrow wins over Panama and DR Congo. Many of the Three Lions' key figures, namely Reece James, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, are carrying injuries, while they have lacked cohesion and dynamism in far more hospitable settings than this will be.

Thus, all the ingredients are there for a famous World Cup upset if you're Mexican, and a miserable night back in England, given that this clash kicks off at 1 a.m. on a Monday morning across the Atlantic.