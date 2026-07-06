Portugal vs. Spain has become the World Cup's best knockout rivalry

The winner advances to face either the United States or Belgium in the quarter-finals, heightening the rivalry's significance.

There are plenty of World Cup round of 16 ties to get excited about. Perhaps you're most looking forward to the United States' clash with Belgium in Seattle, but most neutrals surely have Monday's earlier clash between Portugal and Spain circled in red on their calendars.

In four summers' time, these two nations, alongside Morocco from across the Strait of Gibraltar, will co-host the World Cup. It will be the first time Spain has done so since 1982, while World Cup finals matches will be staged in Portugal for the very first time. Before any of that, though, Texas on Monday afternoon will see both sides desperate to keep their dreams of becoming world champions alive.

Well, fair to say, there is some history between these two neighbors

Portugal vs. Spain head-to-head record

Matches Played: 41

41 Portugal Wins: 7

7 Draws : 16

: 16 Spain Wins : 18

: 18 Portugal Goals Scored: 54

54 Spain Goals Scored: 86

Portugal vs. Spain tournament meetings (1984-present)

Competition Venue Scoreline Notably scorers Euro '84 Group 2 Marseille Portugal 1-1 Spain Santillana 73' Euro '04 Group A Lisbon Portugal 1-0 Spain Nuno Gomes 57' World Cup 2010 last 16 Cape Town Spain 1-0 Portugal David Villa 63' Euro 2012 semi Donetsk Portugal 0-0 Spain Spain won 4-2 on penalties World Cup 2018 Group B Sochi Portugal 3-3 Spain Ronaldo hat-trick Nations League 2025 Final Munich Portugal 2-2 Spain Portugal won 5-3 on penalties

Note: Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt

Monday will be the pair's first World Cup meeting since a thrilling 3-3 draw at Fisht Olympic Stadium on the second night of the 2018 group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick that night in Sochi, completing it with a stunning late free-kick that flew past David de Gea — which is, arguably, his only iconic World Cup moment to date.

In total, Portugal have won only seven of 41 encounters with their neighbors, most notably prevailing 1-0 at Estádio José Alvalade during the group phase of Euro 2004. Nuno Gomes was the only scorer in Lisbon as the tournament hosts reached the knockout stages at their opponent's expense, en route to the final that Luiz Felipe Scolari's side infamously lost against Greece.

On the flip side, during their peak, Spain regularly beat their rivals en route to major tournament glory. In 2010, David Villa was the match-winner in a round of 16 clash at Cape Town Stadium, with la Roja crowned champions of the world for the first time less than a fortnight later.

Fast forward two summers, the pair's Euros semifinal at Donbas Arena ended goalless, meaning penalties were required. Xabi Alonso missed first for Spain, but then both João Moutinho and Bruno Alves failed to score for Portugal. This allowed Cesc Fàbregas to convert the winner, famously doing so before Ronaldo could take, having supposedly insisted he went fifth in search of match-ending glory. At the time, it felt as though Portugal would never win a trophy with Ronaldo, although they did change that four years later in Paris.

Luis de la Fuente's team are favorites coming into Monday's clash in Arlington, considering Spain are currently unbeaten in 35 competitive internationals (not including penalty shootouts, which is the important point). That's because, last June in Munich, these two teams contested the UEFA Nations League Final, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw. In the subsequent shootout, Álvaro Morata's tame attempt was saved by Diogo Costa, before Rúben Neves emphatically scored the winning spot-kick as Roberto Martínez's team picked up the trophy in Bavaria.

Ronaldo scored both in this match and during the semifinal win over Germany, suggesting he could still compete against elite-level opposition — something he has not shown at the World Cup in his career. Four of his record-breaking 146 international goals have come against Spain.

How the 41-year-old would love to make the telling contribution in the Lone Star State on Monday. While this is, one assumes, his sixth and final World Cup, it is surely the first of many for Lamine Yamal, so would a Spain victory represent the handing of the baton from one superstar to the next?

These two teams do not like each other, both desperate to beat the other and both under massive pressure to avoid falling at this hurdle of the World Cup. Whoever do advance will be favorites to beat either the U.S. or Belgium in the quarterfinals, adding even more importance to this huge tie.