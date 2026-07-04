Paraguay vs. France match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

Paraguay will need to tighten its defense after allowing four goals in its opener, having survived Germany on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Kylian Mbappe leads all players with six goals so far, while Michael Olise has fueled the attack with five assists for the tournament favorites.

Of all the drama we saw in the round of 32 at this World Cup, few twists were more shocking than Paraguay bouncing four-time champion Germany via penalty shootout. If Paraguay wants to keep this journey going, though, they're going to need to come up with an even bigger miracle on Saturday in Philadelphia — because with the way France is playing, there might not be anyone in the world capable of slowing them down.

At least it's seemed that way so far, as no one has been able to come within even one goal of Les Bleus. Kylian Mbappe has a whopping six goals already — three braces — and France have tallied at least three in each of its four matches to date. Didier Deschamps can be maddeningly conservative at times, but the talent this team boasts is undeniable, and with Michael Olise feeding the likes of Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, there's a reason they're considered World Cup favorites at the moment.

Can Paraguay do anything to slow them down, much less pull off one of the biggest shockers in tournament history? They're going to need to continue playing rugged defense, as they largely bottled up Germany in a 1-1 affair after clean sheets against Turkiye and Australia. Then again, they also got opened up for four goals in their opener against the U.S., which hardly inspires confidence.

Keep up to date on Paraguay vs. France with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

Paraguay vs. France live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Lineups

Play-by-play

Match and team props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Full-time Results Both teams to score Yes (+145), No (-190) First goal Paraguay (+425), France (-550), No Goal (+1300) Paraguay goals Under 0.5 (-179), Over 0.5 (+124) France goals Under 2.5 (-144), Over 2.5 (+101) Paraguay shots 8+ (+125) France shots 20+ (+100)

The next time that France is held below three goals in a match at this World Cup will be the first, as Les Bleus have run roughshod over everyone they've faced so far — from Senegal (3-1) to Iraq (3-0) to Norway (4-1) to a 3-0 win over Sweden in the round of 32. Goals have been far harder to come by for Paraguay, though that's partly by design as this is a defense-minded side. They've yet to score more than one goal in a match, but one was enough to sneak by Germany via penalty shootout in the round of 32.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Kylian Mbappe -205 6+ (+120) 3+ (-105) Ousmane Dembele +105 5+ (+185) 2+ (+155) Jean-Philippe Mateta +110 4+ (+140) 2+ (+160) Marcus Thuram +115 4+ (+175) 2+ (+180) Bradley Barcola +150 4+ (+135) 2+ (+160) Desire Doue +150 4+ (-105) 1+ (-130) Michael Olise +165 5+ (+155) 2+ (+135)

Mbappe has three braces in four matches, just one behind Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot, while Dembele has four goals of his own. Julio Enciso, Matías Galarza and Maurício have done the scoring so far for Paraguay, with striker Miguel Almiron always looming as a threat.

Assists

Player Odds Results Michael Olise 1+ (+145) Ousmane Dembele 1+ (+200) Kylian Mbappe 1+ (+220) Bradley Barcola 1+ (+255) Lucas Digne 1+ (+330) Adrien Rabiot 1+ (+370)

Olise has been the conductor of the French attack, spraying balls all over the place en route to five assists so far. Mbappe and Dembele each have two apiece as well, with three other French players on one. Enciso leads Paraguay with two assists.

*Props via DraftKings

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