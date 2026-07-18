The 26 most unforgettable fan photos from the 2026 World Cup

Since June 11, the World Cup has belonged to more than the 48 teams on the pitch. It has belonged to the fans who transformed cities across North America. Scots filled the streets of Boston. Lawrence, Kansas, embraced the Algerians who traveled nearly 5,000 miles to the American heartland. Dutch supporters flooded downtowns during the Oranje Mars, their iconic pre-match parade. Tens of thousands of Argentinians traveled as one wherever Lionel Messi played.
The atmosphere wasn't confined to the stadiums. It lived in painted faces, in handmade flags, in songs that echoed through city streets and in traditions carried far from home. "The sense of community and togetherness that football brings — until you see it, it's really difficult to comprehend,” says Getty photographer Carl Recine, who has covered five World Cups in his 25 years as a photographer.
"It's not just about what happens on the pitch. It is the sense of community, the sense of traveling together, the sense of sharing stories with other fans." Across three countries and dozens of fanbases, Getty's photographers found the same story everywhere: This tournament belongs to the people in the stands and on the street. These are those moments.
Megan leads the FanSided editorial team as the senior managing editor. A longtime journalist and editor with 12-plus years of magazine and digital publishing experience, Megan has interviewed everyone from Kobe Bryant and Billie Jean King to Hillary Clinton and Reese Witherspoon. Before joining the FanSided team, she was the senior editor at Parade Magazine and Reader's Digest.
Megan earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism and helped build a quarterly magazine dedicated to Mizzou’s athletes, teams, coaches and topics. Today, she lives in Chicago, where she’s catching Cubs games and renovating her 125-year-old home with her husband, toddler son, and pup, Murray.