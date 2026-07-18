The 26 most unforgettable fan photos from the 2026 World Cup

Since June 11, the World Cup has belonged to more than the 48 teams on the pitch. It has belonged to the fans who transformed cities across North America. Scots filled the streets of Boston. Lawrence, Kansas, embraced the Algerians who traveled nearly 5,000 miles to the American heartland. Dutch supporters flooded downtowns during the Oranje Mars, their iconic pre-match parade. Tens of thousands of Argentinians traveled as one wherever Lionel Messi played.

The atmosphere wasn't confined to the stadiums. It lived in painted faces, in handmade flags, in songs that echoed through city streets and in traditions carried far from home. "The sense of community and togetherness that football brings — until you see it, it's really difficult to comprehend,” says Getty photographer Carl Recine, who has covered five World Cups in his 25 years as a photographer.

"It's not just about what happens on the pitch. It is the sense of community, the sense of traveling together, the sense of sharing stories with other fans." Across three countries and dozens of fanbases, Getty's photographers found the same story everywhere: This tournament belongs to the people in the stands and on the street. These are those moments.

Colombia fans gather outside Guadalajara Stadium. "The Latin American countries are incredible, it's just the passion, the energy," said Recine, who believes no continent brings a tournament to life quite like South America does. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

South Africa superfan Mama Joy arrives at Monterrey Stadium before the team’s World Cup group-stage match against South Korea. Recine said that while there were fewer numbers of African nation supporters, there was no shortage of energy. Fans who made the trip brought color and spirit that punched well above their travel numbers. | Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Two Japan fans share a laugh before the team’s World Cup group-stage match against Tunisia in Monterrey. Per Recine, long after the final whistle, Japan's supporters stayed behind to clean the stadium, a small gesture that said everything about how they show up for the sport. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

DR Congo superfan Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, known as Lumumba Vea, is seen ahead of the team’s World Cup group-stage match against Colombia in Guadalajara. | Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

An emotional Colombia supporter processes the team’s penalty-shootout exit against Switzerland in Vancouver. "It just looked like his whole world was crashing in," said Recine. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Dressed as bald eagles, two U.S. supporters touch beaks in a playful kiss before the team’s World Cup group-stage match against Australia in Seattle. | Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

When it comes to covering Argentina, Recine says it's blue and white as far as the eye can see. "The sheer number of Argentinians that travel, they take over a stadium." Drummers here show off their Messi tattoos at Loose Park before the team’s World Cup group-stage match against Algeria in Kansas City. | Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Fans show their support during Uruguay’s World Cup group-stage match against Cape Verde in Miami. | Julian Finney, FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Children play soccer along a street outside Monterrey Stadium before Japan's World Cup group-stage match against Tunisia. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Face painted in Panama colors, a supporter stops for photos outside Toronto Stadium ahead of Panama's World Cup group-stage meeting with Ghana. | Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The streets of Kansas City are filled with celebrating Algeria supporters ahead of the team's group-stage showdown with Argentina. | Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Mexican fans hold up a chicken decked out in a sombrero and Mexican colors before the World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa. Six hours before kickoff, 40-50,000 people had already gathered outside the Azteca. Many didn't have tickets, they simply wanted to be part of Mexico's moment. It was a career-defining moment for Recine. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The joy of the World Cup is written on a Mexico supporter’s face as he watches the team face South Korea at the Guadalajara Fan Festival. | Cristopher Rogel Blanquet - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Footballers play a match in a street court at Centro Gol on June 19, 2026 in Guadalajara, Mexico. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ready for the moment, a young Korea Republic fan stops for a photo before the team’s World Cup group-stage match against South Africa in Monterrey. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The lights shine over a packed Arrowhead Stadium (officially "Kansas City Stadium" for the World Cup) during Ecuador’s group-stage match against Curaçao. | Francois Nel/Getty Images

Dressed in layers of traditional beadwork, a DR Congo supporter takes in the atmosphere before the team’s World Cup group-stage match against Colombia. | Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Fans of Uruguay gather at the Catedral de Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

A Canada supporter shows off a striking maple leaf face-paint design before the team’s World Cup group-stage match against Qatar in Vancouver. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

United States fans light flares as they arrive before the Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium in Seattle. Per Recine, it was red, white and blue from the first whistle to the last. "It felt like being in a European football match." | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Canada supporters celebrate from the stands during the team's World Cup group-stage match against Qatar at BC Place. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Colombia supporters gather for a pre-match banderazo, a rally filled with flags, chants and celebration, ahead of the team's World Cup group-stage match against DR Congo in Zapopan. | David Ramos/Getty Images

U.S. supporters fill the stands during the team's match against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium. Recine called the energy among USMNT supporters a genuine surprise. | Matt McNulty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Canadian supporters roar from the stands during the team’s World Cup group-stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. | Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A Cape Verde supporter waves the national flag from the stands during the team's World Cup group-stage match against Uruguay in Miami. | ulian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A Korea Republic fan before at Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico. | Carl Recine/Getty