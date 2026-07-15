The mind-blowing stat behind Lionel Messi's record-breaking World Cup assists

At 39 years old, Messi has achieved this milestone while also holding records for most goals and appearances in World Cup history as well.

Even at 39 years old, this has been Lionel Messi's World Cup, and it could be Messi's World Cup trophy once again too. Across six matches this summer, he has scored eight goals and racked up a pair of assists for good measure, bagging a hat-trick against Algeria on match day one, and never really looking back.

He is now the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 21 goals, shattering Mirosłav Klose's previous record of 16, albeit Kylian Mbappé has done so too, just one behind. Following France's elimination on Tuesday, even though les Bleus have the third-place play-off to come, Messi has the chance to pull clear of his former PSG teammate.

This semifinal clash with England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be Messi's 33rd outing at the World Cup, also the record, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (27) and Lothar Matthäus (25). Well now, he has the clean sweep: He is the record holder for appearances, goals and now assists with 10.

World Cup players with most assists in history

Players Nation World Cup career Total assists Lionel Messi Argentina 2006-present 10 Diego Maradona Argentina 1982-1994 8 Pierre Littbarski West Germany 1982-1990 7 Grzegorz Lato Poland 1974-1982 7

Note: Statistics courtesy of Opta; only includes statistics from 1966 onwards.

These records underline Messi's greatness. He stands above all else when it comes to longevity, goal-scoring and also creating, the greatest of all-time in every respect, apart from maybe taking penalties. There is though something astonishing about his 10 World Cup assists. This is the fact that they have all created goals scored by ten different Argentine teammates.

Lionel Messi's 10 World Cup assists

Year Match Teammate assisted 2006 6-0 win vs. Serbia & Montenegro Hernán Crespo 2010 3-1 win vs. Mexico Carlos Tévez 2014 1-0 win vs. Switzerland Ángel Di María 2018 4-3 loss vs. France Gabriel Mercado 2018 4-3 loss vs. France Sergio Agüero 2022 2-0 win vs. Mexico Enzo Fernández 2022 2-2 draw vs. Netherlands Nahuel Molina 2022 3-0 win vs. Croatia Julián Álvarez 2026 3-2 win vs. Egypt Cristian Romero 2026 3-1 win vs. Switzerland Alexis Mac Allister

Messi has recorded at least one assist at all six World Cups he has featured at, all to different players.

That is what makes the record so remarkable. Messi has not built his World Cup assist total by repeatedly feeding one familiar strike partner; he has created goals for ten different teammates across six tournaments and three distinct generations of Argentina teams. The names around him have changed, the plays have evolved and nearly two decades have passed, but Messi has remained the constant source of invention.

On Wednesday in Atlanta, he will do something for the very first time though, and that is face England. Across 205 international caps, the great man has come up against 58 different national teams, scoring against 45 of them, but never England. This is a major outlier. Of the 20 teams to play the most World Cup matches, England is the only side he has never met.

Now though, he will continue to be key to la Albiceleste's hopes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well as potentially against Spain in the final at MetLife on Sunday, if the reigning world champions do indeed get there.