The MLS teams most likely to sign Neymar after the World Cup

The decision hinges on contract logistics, existing roster constraints, and the allure of joining forces with one of soccer's most iconic players.

Three teams are emerging as the most likely destinations, each with their own unique reasons and recent developments that make them serious contenders.

MLS has a long history of signing global superstars, and Neymar could be the next big name to move to the league after the World Cup.

Throughout MLS history, aging superstars have been a core feature. David Beckham paved the way in 2007, leading to the advent of the Designated Player Rule, soon followed by superstars such as Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and countless others.

Even right now, it is not just Lionel Messi down in Miami — Son Heung-min, Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Müller are among the other global superstars in Major League Soccer. So, could another be on the way? Well, a move to the states has long been rumored for Neymar. Since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023, things have not gone to plan for the Brazilian.

He made just seven appearances for Al-Hilal due to injury, before returning to boyhood club Santos in January 2025. His team only narrowly avoided Brasileirão relegation last season and, with Neymar currently injured ahead of his supposed World Cup swansong, and his Santos contract due to expire in December, could the 34-year-old's next move be to MLS?

Here, we'll assess his three most-likely American destinations. Two are based on reliable solid reporting, while the other is simply going on vibes, what just feels right and somewhat inevitable.

Chicago Fire

The MLS club who previously shown the most bona fide genuine interest in Neymar is the Chicago Fire. Prior to his Santos return last year, Paul Tenorio and Mario Cortegana of The Athletic reported that the Fire "have held discussions" with Neymar's camp over the potential move. They add that Chicago "were willing" to match Messi's Miami salary of $20 million a year which, unsurprisingly, is the highest in the league.

Despite little on-field success, owner Joe Mansueto has proven that he is willing to spend. Hugo Cuypers is their record signing, arriving from Gent for $12 million, while the Fire also paid $7.5 million to acquire Xherdan Shaqiri from Olympique Lyonnais. It is hard to see how Neymar would fit into a Gregg Berhalter team in Illinois, but that sort of logic hasn't stopped teams in the past.

Inter Miami

If any club is going to tempt Neymar to move to MLS, we can all agree that it's Inter Miami, right? Since signing Lionel Messi three years ago, the Herons' recruitment strategy, both in terms of players and managers, has been the bring in people Messi likes. Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez are all evidence of this, as are now departed coaches Tata Martino and Javier Mascherano. So, could Neymar really be the next big name to head to South Florida?

Well, ahead of the opening of Nu Stadium earlier this year, Messi signed a new contract until the end of the 2028 season, underlining that he is sticking around, amid retirement speculation. Thus, Neymar would surely be tempted to play with his great friend one again, as they did so successfully at Barcelona. Miami currently don't have any DP spots open, these taken up by De Paul, Messi and Germán Berterame, but that hasn't stopped them in the past, so why start now?

FC Cincinnati

Rather than landing in Florida, Los Angeles or New York, could we see Neymar end up in Ohio? A report by Tom Bogert and Paul Tenorio of The Athletic from April claimed that talks between the Brazilian and FC Cincinnati "continue and are progressing". When this was put to Neymar, the man himself said “I honestly don’t know," but there is increased belief he will be on the move in 2026.

The Orange and Blue would have to sell one of their current DPs, namely Miles Robinson, Evander or Kévin Denkey — there is serious interest in the latter, who arrived from Cercle Brugge for $16 million around two years ago. Nevertheless, after beginning MLS life with a Wooden Spoon three-peat, Cincinnati's ownership has turned things around, showing a willingness to spend big. So, by the end of the summer, could one of the greatest players of his generation call TQL Stadium home?

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