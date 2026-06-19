These 6 World Cup fandoms have brought the tournament to life

The tournament's spirit shines through these passionate supporters, setting the tone for what's to come.

Each fan base brought unique traditions and energy, from cultural celebrations to playful disruptions of local norms.

The World Cup's opening week has been defined by unforgettable fan culture moments from six standout groups.

The opening week of the World Cup saw some great games, but the action on the pitch seems secondary to the epic displays of fan culture throughout the competition. From the hilarious beer draught caused by Scottish fans in Boston to a lesson in respect and humility by Japanese fans in Texas, the World Cup has seen it all.

No event captures culture like the World Cup. Here are six fan bases that have led the conversation so far at this year's tournament.

Japan

Netherlands v Japan: Group F - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Francois Nel/GettyImages

The Japanese national team has been excellently represented by their fan base, both in North America and in Asia.

When Japan scored against the Netherlands, the Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo witnessed a gathering of soccer fans that expressed, for a few seconds, genuine collective celebration. Shortly after, the crowd respected the world's busiest pedestrian intersection by leaving the road.

The scenes at the Shibuya Crossing demonstrated how Japanese soccer fans perfectly blend passion for sport with respect for their culture.

This was demonstrated again at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, when Japanese fans stayed behind after their game against the Netherlands to clean up their section. They left the stadium exactly as they found it, and NFL quarterback Jameis Winston was even spotted helping out alongside the Japanese fans.

Cleanliness is a trait that Japanese culture teaches at an early age. It is part of the education system, with school children in Japan cleaning their equipment every day. Japan has won the hearts of many at this year's World Cup, and it's courtesy of fan acts of service.

Scotland

Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Visionhaus/GettyImages

As their popular fan chant goes, "no Scotland, no party".

The loyal followers of Steve Clark's Tartan Army have served as an incredible reminder that the World Cup is there to be enjoyed — and not just at the stadium.

Scotland fans have truly soaked up every last bit of American culture in their time Stateside, while bringing some of their own, too. From hijacking an ESPN show with Scotland chants to sending Boston into a beer drought, the Scots have had a great time at the World Cup already.

Good luck doing a show around the Scots 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3L3WeYTFef — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2026

There is no note that hits quite as beautifully as the Scottish accent, especially when they are in unison, and especially when they have drunk all the Boston beer in sight. Fenway Park saw its very own rendition of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie by the Tartan Army, and it's a rendition that will live long in the hearts of baseball fans.

DR Congo

Portugal v Congo DR: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Michael Regan - FIFA/GettyImages

Congolese fans have shown that they can bring the party and the celebrations no matter where they are.

After the Democratic Republic of Congo scored an equalizing goal against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, a tiny circle in an otherwise Portugal-led fan park in Lisbon jumped up in joy.

Spot the DR Congo fans in Lisbon 😅



They LOVED Yoane Wissa's equaliser! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kn93PzWPPo — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 17, 2026

Soccer does that to you. The joy of watching a goal being scored sends the body into an automatic reponse that cannot be stopped. Something close to 99 percent of the Lisbon fan park stood in silence, but 1 percent made the noise that sent shockwaves around the world.

A mighty-proud nation that is home to over 700 languages was all speaking one universal language that day: the language of soccer.

Norway

Iraq v Norway: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Maddie Meyer - FIFA/GettyImages

Norway has one of the best World Cup jerseys this summer, and their fans are rocking it in some style.

Paying homage to Norwegian culture and history, the theme for Norway fans is a Viking Summer. Norway fans, dressed to impress, were seen doing the Viking Row up the escalator in Boston's South Station. Each row was, naturally, met with a Viking roar.

Norway fans are doing a “Viking Row” up the escalator at Boston’s South Station before heading to the World Cup



Adding this to the list of things I’ve never seen before and probably never will again pic.twitter.com/j8NvltOvfk — Jeremy Siegel (@jersiegel) June 16, 2026

Norwegians have plenty to be proud about, too, as this team is propelled by what's regarded as their golden generation. Erling Haaland's robotics speak for themselves, but his country is showing the World Cup what it means to be a new-age Viking.

The Netherlands

Netherlands v Japan: Group F - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Michael Steele/GettyImages

When you see orange at the World Cup, only one nation springs to mind: The Netherlands.

Epic scenes in Arlington, Tex., saw a sea of orange jerseys with fans all around bouncing for joy to celebrate The Netherlands. In true European soccer fashion, the chants were loud enough to wake those in a different state.

Any soccer game played in the Netherlands is met with 90 minutes of bouncing in the crowd, along with loud chants. The Netherlands is a small but mighty European country, and they live and breathe football.

What a view from the Dutch Orange Bus 🇳🇱



(via IG/dutchorangebus) pic.twitter.com/c7Ehuc1Wfz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2026

The reason why The Netherlands is a hub for young talent is that the sport is instilled into Dutch people at a very young age. Arlington learned how much this beautiful sport means to the travelling Netherlands faithful.

Mexico

Mexico v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Carl Recine/GettyImages

The whole world already knew about Mexico's passion for futbol, and their fandom for the game is simply epic.

However, even Mexico fans will agree that in this World Cup, one fan has stood out above the rest, despite being much shorter than the average Mexican fan.

Merlin the Duck is Mexico's unofficial mascot for the World Cup. The little guy has been seen walking (orwaddling) alongside Mexican fans throughout the tournament so far. He even has his own custom-made Mexico jersey.

We're yet to see him quack to Mexican chants, but hey, it probably won't be long now.