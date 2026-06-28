World Cup knockout bracket: Predicting every game in the round of 32

The World Cup knockouts have arrived. After a thrilling and dramatic group stage, 32 teams are now slotted into the bracket with one goal on each of their minds: Win the whole damn thing. For some, like Argentina, France and Spain, that's the only acceptable outcome. For others, like Cape Verde, there's nothing to lose. They might as well disrupt the whole thing. And for others still, like the United States, Mexico and Canada, it's all about belief that their host-nation advantages can produce a miracle.

It all starts with the round of 32. We've got 16 games to look forward to and we're predicting them all...

World Cup knockout bracket

South Africa vs. Canada prediction

When: Sunday, June 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles

Winner plays: Netherlands/Morocco

We start with a tricky one, because South Africa looked like they were completely overawed in their opener against Mexico. Since then, they've turned it around, forcing their way into the knockout rounds with a win over South Korea. They are a better team than they showed in the group stage. Does that mean they have enough to get by Canada?

Canada will have a clear advantage in terms of the crowd, even if they don't have true home-field advantage. They might have Alphonso Davies back, but Jesse Marsch has been cagey about his availability. The Canadians beat up on Qatar but haven't looked particularly impressive outside that match. Even so, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin are scoring threats I really like.

Prediction: Canada wins 2-1

Brazil vs. Japan prediction

When: Monday, June 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Houston

Winner plays: Ivory Coast/Norway

Brazil may have looked listless against Morocco in the opener, but they turned up the heat in 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland. Japan is better than either of those teams but not quite in Morocco's or Brazil's league.

The only way Japan wins this is if the Brazilians get in their own heads, letting frustration rule instead of their talent. Japan will make it difficult (they held both Netherlands and Sweden to draws in the group stage), don't get me wrong. However Vinicius Jr. will be the difference maker who secures the win for his country.

Prediction: Brazil wins 3-2

Germany vs. Paraguay prediction

When: Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Boston

Winner plays: France/Sweden

I think everyone wanted Germany to show that little bit more after their 7-1 drubbing of Curacao, but their 2-1 win over Ivory Coast was by the skin of their teeth and they lost to Ecuador (in a game that didn't matter to Germany). The Germans are a clear favorite here, but I wouldn't be surprised if this wasn't exactly comfortable.

Paraguay got their socks blown off by the USA in the opener, but the home-field advantage undoubtedly played a role in that outcome. Their stout defense was back in place by the time they played Turkiye and Australia. I expect that defense to frustrate Germany before Kai Havertz comes through like he always seems to do.

Prediction: Germany wins 1-0

Netherlands vs. Morocco prediction

When: Monday, June 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Monterrey

Winner plays: South Africa/Canada

The juiciest matchup of the round of 32 means we'll lose a big-name team in the first round of the knockouts. The question is whether it'll be the Netherlands or Morocco.

Morocco played with their food in the group stage. They should have beaten Brazil, they should have beaten Scotland by more than one and they were drawing Haiti until the 78th minute. The Netherlands also messed around in the group stage, twice taking the lead on Japan and twice giving it up. They haven't kept a clean sheet in seven games.

In the end, I like Netherlands' goal-scoring ability from Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo. I'm less certain where Morocco's goals will come from.

Prediction: Netherlands wins 2-1

Ivory Coast vs. Norway prediction

When: Tuesday, June 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dallas

Winner plays: Brazil/Japan

Ivory Coast played Germany tough, very narrowly suffering defeat on a goal in added time. They themselves broke through a tough Ecuador defense to win their opener with a last-minute winner. Late goals giveth, late goals taketh away.

The issue here is they have to play Norway. It's tempting to think of Norway as Erling Haaland alone, but they actually looked lively against France without him. While giving up a first-half-hour hat trick to Ousmane Dembele doesn't speak well for their defense, they created a goal and a penalty (which they missed) with their best players on the bench. This is a decent team and with Haaland they're dangerous.

Prediction: Norway wins 3-1

France vs. Sweden prediction

When: Tuesday, June 30 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: New York/New Jersey

Winner plays: Germany/Paraguay

France is one of the favorites for a reason. They don't just have Kylian Mbappe, who alone would make them a contender. They have Mbappe and the reigning Balon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele...And Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, Real Madrid Aurelian Tchouameni and one of the best centerback pairings in the tournament with Arsenal's William Saliba and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano.

All due respect to Sweden, and their dangerous attacking duo of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, they're completely outmatched in this one.

Prediction: France wins 2-0

Mexico vs. Ecuador prediction

When: Tuesday, June 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mexico City

Winner plays: England/DR Congo

Mexico has never lost a World Cup game at Estadio Azteca, picking up six wins and two draws. It's a fortress, and Mexico plays like warriors defending it. Of course, a not-insignificant factor in that record is the elevation. The stadium sits at 7,200 feet above sea level. That's 2,000 feet higher than Mile High in Denver. It's a significant advantage for the Mexicans...one that's been wiped out by the matchup with Ecuador. The capital of Ecuador, Quito, is 9,350 feet above sea level, so if anyone is used to playing at elevation, it's the Ecuadorians.

Ecuador scraped through to the knockouts with a win over Germany in a game that didn't mean much to the Germans. They've got a lockdown defense, but their struggle to score goals has been immense. I can see them making life extremely difficult for Mexico. But struggle to see them beating Mexico unless it's on penalties.

Prediction: Mexico 1-0 in extra time

England vs. DR Congo prediction

When: Wednesday, July 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Atlanta

Winner plays: Mexico/Ecuador

This shouldn't be close, so why do I feel like England is going to toil? Oh, because that's just what England does. Loaded with talent from the top leagues in world football, they should blast through most opposition. Instead, they draw games like the one against Ghana and struggle to break through against the likes of Panama. The weight of the Three Lions shirt is heavy and it looks like it.

Having said all that, this shouldn't be close. DR Congo is lively, and they won't go down without a fight. England's quality should carry them through in the end.

Prediction: England wins 2-1

Belgium vs. Senegal prediction

When: Wednesday, July 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Seattle

Winner plays: USA/Bosnia-Herzegovina

Belgium won Group G, but they didn't look good doing it. They needed a win in the final game against New Zealand to even get through. They drew their first two games against Egypt (not totally unexpected) and Iran (unexpected). Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne are the last vestiges of Belgium's golden generation. Romelu Lukaku hasn't been at his best.

Senegal got out of a tough group by beating Iraq 5-0 to secure a big enough goal difference after losses to France and Norway. They've got plenty of attacking talent with Ismaila Sarr leading the way. As a team they scored eight in the group stage. This group will come into the game with more confidence than the Belgians and it'll make a difference.

Prediction: Senegal wins 3-2

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction

When: Wednesday, July 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area

Winner plays: Belgium/Senegal

Few teams looked as good in the group stage as the USMNT in their first two group games. Emphatic wins over Paraguay and Australia gave the USA first place in Group D, allowing them to rest key players in their final game against Turkiye. That game ended in a last-second loss, but Mauricio Pochettino and company weren't stressing it.

Bosnia and Herzegovina gave Canada a tough out in a draw, and they were doing the same to Switzerland before things got out of hand after a red card in that 4-1 loss. They may not have a ton of recognizable talent, but youngsters Ermin Mahmic and Kerim Alajbegovic sure can find the back of the net. If the USA comes in overconfident, they could find themselves in trouble. Ultimately I back Christian Pulisic to put the Americans ahead for good.

Prediction: USA wins 2-1

Spain vs. Austria prediction

When: Thursday, July 2 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles

Winner plays: Portugal/Croatia

For being one of the favorites in the tournament, Spain hasn't looked particularly dominant. They were stunned in a draw with Cape Verde. That game showed the importance of Lamine Yamal as his nation's primary attacking threat. The concern is figuring out who else can give the Spanish a goal or two when needed.

The thing is, that big question shouldn't be in play in the round of 32. Spain has too much quality to fall afoul of Austria, who made it through via a dramatic draw against Algeria.

Prediction: Spain wins 2-0

Portugal vs. Croatia prediction

When: Thursday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Toronto

Winner plays: Spain/Austria

Speaking of favorites who haven't looked all that impressive: Portugal fits the bill after finishing second in Group K. There is no shortage of top-level talent on that team but something hasn't quite let them get out of first gear in th tournament. They suffered a draw to DR Congo, beat up on Uzbekistan, and then drew Colombia (in a game they were fortunate not to lose). Cristiano Ronaldo is an albatross hanging from the neck of this team.

Croatia may not be as dangerous as they once were, but they've got an array of good players around the aging Luka Modric. If Portugal comes out as lackluster as they were at times in the group stage, they could suffer an upset. With survival on the line, I expect Portugal to turn it up a notch.

Prediction: Portugal wins 1-0

Switzerland vs. Algeria prediction

When: Thursday, July 2 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Vancouver

Winner plays: Colombia/Ghana

Algeria was rewarded for finishing in third place in Group J by facing Switzerland in the round of 32 instead of Spain (second-place Austria's opponent). That could be huge for them—and the city of Lawrence, Kansas—as this is a game they could actually advance through. It would take a moment of magic from Riyad Mahrez or up-and-comer Ibrahim Maza, but it's not outside the realm of possibility.

Even so, Switzerland has a strong spine with Inter's Manuel Akanji in defense, Sunderland's Granit Xhaka in the midfield and Rennes' Breel Embolo spearheading the attack. They're the safer bet to move on.

Prediction: Switzerland wins 2-0

Australia vs. Egypt prediction

When: Friday, July 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dallas

Winner plays: Argentina/Cape Verde

Ah, the ultimate team vs. star power matchup. Australia is the epitome of being greater than the sum of its parts with a solid lineup that knows what it's about: Be organized, be scrappy and be physical. And now they've got Watford's Nestory Irankunda having a breakout run. Will that be enough to overcome Egypt?

Egypt has Mohamed Salah leading the way. While he's had a dip in form lately, the Liverpool legend still has world-class ability and could be the difference alone. But he's not alone. Manchester City's Omar Marmoush and Mahmoud Tezeguet could just as easily make the game their own. When it comes down to it, star power is what elevates teams in major tournaments.

Prediction: Egypt wins 3-1

Argentina vs. Cape Verde prediction

When: Friday, July 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Miami

Winner plays: Australia/Egypt

Two of the best stories at the World Cup collide in a David vs. Goliath matchup between Cape Verde and Argentina. It's Messi, a name everyone on the planet knows, vs. Vozinha, a name we've all learned over the past two weeks. It's an enormous mismatch, though.

Cape Verde held Spain and Uruguay to shocking draws, so you never know. Sometimes a team just vibes so well, they can withstand the onslaught and make the favorite slowly lose their mind. Can I imagine a universe where Cape Verde defends, defends, defends and takes this to a dramatic penalty shootout? Sure, that sounds like a lot of fun. But this is also Argentina we're talking about. Unlike Spain or Uruguay, they know exactly where their goals are coming from, and it's not just Messi. Inter's Lautaro Martinez is also a capable goal scorer, and there are creative forces throughout the midfield who can set either one of them up.

Prediction: Argentina wins 3-0

Colombia vs. Ghana prediction

When: Friday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City

Winner plays: Switzerland/Algeria

Having watched Ghana's efforts to stifle England in 0-0 draw and Colombia's own 0-0 with Portugal, this game is set up to be quite the chess match. We know Colombia can score. With Luis Diaz leading the way, they know how to ramp up the pressure. But Ghana proved they can absorb that pressure, and they've got counterattacking threats in Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo and Bilbao's Iñaki Williams.

Ghana is going to make this a bear for Colombia, but Diaz and company have enough in their locker to break through eventually.

Prediction: Colombia wins 1-0

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