When will WNBA All-Star voting results be announced?

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- WNBA All-Star voting closed on Saturday, June 27, at 11:59 p.m. ET, with fan ballots making up half of the decision.
- Player and media votes will combine with fan votes to determine the starters, while coaches will select the reserves.
- The league’s recent pattern suggests the captains will be revealed on Sunday, June 28, followed by the full list of starters the next day.
On Saturday, July 25, all of the WNBA's best will meet for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game. Every year, the weekend brings so much entertainment, talent and personality. But this season, the league will celebrate 30 years with the game in Chicago — certainly only bringing more excitement.
The WNBA is full of elite talent and it's only growing each year. The most recent rookie class is a perfect example. So, how is it decided which players will find themselves in the All-Star Game?
How are the All-Stars decided?
The WNBA launched All-Star voting on Thursday, June 11. Each day, fans can submit a ballot consisting of 10 players they think should be named All-Stars, six frontcourt players and four guards.
These fan ballots count for 50-percent of the decision-making process. WNBA players and media members will then get to complete one ballot each; each of these ballot groups will count for 25-percent of the process.
Using the numbers from the three groups, fan votes, player votes and media votes, players will be ranked by position. Their score will then be calculated as the average rank among the three voting groups. The players with the best scores, six frontcourt players and four guards, will be named this year's All-Star starters.
To determine the reserve players, the head coaches around the WNBA will vote for three guards, five backcourt players and then four additional players, regardless of position or conference. To my knowledge, this has not been confirmed yet this season, but in the past, the two players with the most fan votes have been named the team captains. They then participate in drafting their teams.
We've got our first look at who WNBA fans are voting for when the league released the first returns of fan voting on June 17.
First returns of fan voting - Top 10
PLAYER/TEAM
POSITION
TOTAL VOTES
1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
308,249
2. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings
Guard
298,027
3. Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
Frontcourt
282,186
4. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
Frontcourt
255,879
5. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
Guard
253,602
6. Jessica Shepard, Dallas Wings
Frontcourt
211,598
7. Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream
Frontcourt
204,643
8. Gabby Williams, Golden State Valkyries
Frontcourt
195,641
9. Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx
Guard
179,283
10. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
Guard
170,125
When will the 2026 WNBA All-Stars be announced?
Fans can submit their All-Star ballots daily until Saturday, June 27, at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's not clear when exactly everything will be announced, but this is the schedule the league went with last season.
2025 ANNOUNCEMENTS
2025 DATES
2025 All-Star Voting opened
June 12, 2025
2025 All-Star Voting closed
June 28, 2025
2025 Captains named
June 29, 2025
2025 Starters announced
June 30, 2025
2025 Reserves announced
July 6, 2025
2025 All-Star team draft
July 8, 2025
2025 WNBA All-Star Game
July 19, 2025
The numbers this year versus 2025 are already incredibly similar. If the league follows the same schedule, we will likely know who this year's captains are on Sunday, June 28, with the rest of the starters being announced the next day on Monday, June 29.