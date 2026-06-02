WNBA games today: Fire, Valkyries meet in battle of rising contenders

The battle between these rising contenders will test which team's success is sustainable as the season progresses.

Both the Fire and Valkyries have surprised early, sitting fifth and sixth in the standings despite preseason doubts.

The WNBA is back in action on Tuesday night with four Commissioner's Cup games, including a big one between the Golden State Valkyries and Portland Fire. Both teams have gotten off to strong starts to the season and Tuesday's game will tell us plenty about which is the stronger contender.

Beyond that, the other three games feature varying levels of intrigue, from two teams trying to claw their way into playoff positions to a a couple of contests that look lopsided on the surface, but still could go either way.

WNBA games for Tuesday, June 2

MATCHUP TIME CHANNEL Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream 7:30 p.m. ET League Pass Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics 7:30 p.m. ET League Pass Portland Fire at Golden State Valkyries 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Look, this is definitely the weak link on Tuesday's slate. The Dream are one of the league's best teams. The Sun are one of the league's worst teams.

But one thing to watch here is the Brittney Griner revenge game factor. Griner spent last season in Atlanta, but the pairing of her and Brionna Jones didn't work out, and the Dream opted to keep Jones instead of Griner this offseason. It was the right move, even if Jones hasn't played yet due to a knee injury.

Griner, who has played in just four of Connecticut's games, hasn't been her dominant inside self over the last couple of seasons, but the Dream are running a pretty small group at the moment. That might give Griner a chance to post big numbers, though the relative lack of talent elsewhere on the roster — especially in the backcourt — puts Atlanta at a big disadvantage.

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

At the moment, neither of these teams sit in playoff position, with the Mystics in 11th and the Sky in 12th place. Chicago has dropped four in a row entering this game, and it's become clear that the loss of Rickea Jackson for the season is something Chicago isn't equipped to overcome.

Washington, meanwhile, has been relatively competitive. Sonia Citron is well on her way to being a superstar in this league, and while wing depth remains a huge concern, the team has cobbled enough together there to stay afloat.

One spot where Chicago has the major advantage on Tuesday is at point guard. Washington's Georgia Amoore has been inconsistent this season, while Chicago has the luxury of deploying both Skylar Diggins and Natasha Cloud as primary ballhandlers.

Portland Fire at Golden State Valkyries

Portland Fire guard Carla Leite | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

This is the big matchup. Two teams that weren't really viewed as contenders entering the season but who sit fifth and sixth in the standings at the moment.

Portland is probably playing a bit above its head right now, as the team ranks 10th in the league in net rating, and the offense in particular has had moments where it's been bottled up. When Portland loses, it loses bad.

Golden State, meanwhile, feels like its success is a bit more sustainable here. The Valkyries are playing significantly better on offense this season while maintaining one of the league's best defenses. The league-best 38 percent mark from 3-point land might not last, but the league-worst 41.8 percent mark on 2-pointers probably won't either, so that probably works itself out.

The Valkyries should be favored here, but the Fire have a chance to really show they're not a flash in the pan.

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

This is another one that looks like a mismatch on paper, but there's only a one-game difference in wins between the two, as Vegas is 5-3 and the Sparks are 4-4.

In fact, Los Angeles actually beat the Aces last month, picking up a 101-95 win on the road. Kelsey Plum went OFF in a showdown against her former team, scoring 38 points, but the Sparks are set to be without Plum for this one as she's sidelined with an ankle injury.

And that's likely the difference here, provided at least one of Jewell Loyd or Chennedy Carter suits up for the Aces, as both players carry a questionable designation. Without Plum to power the Sparks offense, the team will likely struggle to get buckets. The Sparks have a 113.5 offensive rating with Plum on the floor, but that drops to 107.8 when she sits. Her absence is something that this Los Angeles team just isn't really built to withstand.

It's too early to call this a "must win" for Vegas, but if the Aces want to eventually cement themselves as the No. 1 seed, the team has to take advantage of games like this one, where the opponent being without a key player can shift the whole nature of the contest.

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