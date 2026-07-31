WNBA games today: Picks, predictions as Dallas Wings seek first win after the break

The games will test whether high-scoring duos can overcome defensive weaknesses and if rebounding dominance will dictate outcomes.

Three WNBA teams are looking for their first post-All-Star break win tonight as every league team has now played once since the hiatus.

Now, every single team in the WNBA has one game under their belt after the All-Star break. The Wings, Storm and Fire are seeking their first win after the break. While the Dream, Mystics and Fire will need to keep winning to secure a better playoff spot.

Paige Bueckers will need to give a lottle bit more tonight in order to secure the win for Dallas. Last game, she was 6-for-11 from the field and 1-for-5 from the 3-point. Here are things to look out for in tonight's matchups.

WNBA schedule for Friday, July 31

Matchup Time (ET) How to watch Wings vs. Mystics 7:30 p.m. ION Storm vs. Dream 7:30 p.m. ION Fever vs. Fire 10:00 p.m. ION

Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Wings are coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Atlanta Dream. The loss now has their record tied with the Indiana Fever. They will need to get a quality win today against the Mystics to keep their record up. Washington won their last game powered by two 20+ performances by Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron. The Wings had a duo of their own, scoring 20+ points last game with Arike Ogunbowale and Azzi Fudd. Washington leads the league in rebounds and is third in steals. If Dallas can get more rebounds and Paige Bueckers can do better than her 1-for-5 from three, then the Wings have a shot at getting their first win since the break.

Stat to watch: Win or lose, the Wings love to keep games close. In their last 3 games, they were decided by less than four points. Two of the games were decided by one point.

Injury Report:

Wings: None

None Mystics: None

Prediction: The Wings secure a win in a narrow margin against the Dream.

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Storm are on a seven-game losing streak. Taking on one of the best defenses in the league, meaning they have a low chance of breaking that streak tonight. The Dream is on a four-game winning streak and has only looked better ever since Brionna Jones came back from injury. They are first in steals and third in rebounds in the league. Seattle isn't a bad defensive team either, but they have a young squad and it shows in games.

Stat to watch: Angel Reese is second in the league for rebounds average, with 11.5 a game.

Injury Report:

Storm: Taina Mair (Out), Dominique Malonga (Probable)

Taina Mair (Out), Dominique Malonga (Probable) Dream: Te-Hina Paopao (Out)

Prediction: The Dream will win because they will bully the Storm on the glass.

Indiana Fever vs. Portland Fire

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark are proving that they are one of the best backcourt duos in the league. They're coming off a combined 60-point outing against the Storm. The Fire are on a four-game losing streak and are dead last in rebounds in the WNBA. Defense isn't particularly these two teams' strong suits, so it'll surely be a shootout between them. Aliyah Boston went out last game with a leg injury and she is probable for today. Coach Stephanie White may rest her because the Fire aren't a tough team, but the Fever should be fine with or without her.

Stat to watch: Kelsey Mitchell has been the Fever's main offensive weapon recently, averaging 26.8 points her last five games.

Injury Report:

Fire: Sarah Ashlee Barker (Out), Sania Feagin (Out)

Sarah Ashlee Barker (Out), Sania Feagin (Out) Fever: Aliyah Boston (Probable), Monique Billings (Probable) Caitlin Clark (Probable),Damiris Dantas (Out)

Prediction: The Fever take this one easily from the Fire.

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