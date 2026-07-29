WNBA games today: Picks, predictions for Angel Reese vs. Paige Bueckers rematch and more

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Two key WNBA matchups highlight Wednesday's schedule, featuring a high-stakes rematch between star players and a battle for playoff positioning.
- Atlanta's defense faces a tough test from Dallas's sharp offense, while Golden State looks to continue its dominant recent run against Phoenix.
- The outcomes will shape both teams' momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
It's a quieter day on the WNBA schedule, with only two games. But a matchup that sees Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers in it will be action-packed. A game between the Valkyries and Mercury — who sit near the bottom of the WNBA standings — doesn't look as exciting on paper, but the Valkyries must win to continue proving their dominance.
Both sets of teams have already played each other twice this season and this will be the last time they face each other in the regular season.
WNBA games for Wednesday, July 29
Matchup
Time (ET)
How to watch
Dream vs. Wings
8:00 p.m.
USA Network
Valkyries vs. Mercury
10:00 p.m.
USA Network
Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings
What you need to know: These teams have already faced off twice at the beginning of the season, with Atlanta winning both games. Angel Reese powered through the Wings frontline, piling up 25 rebounds (11 on the offensive glass) and 22 points in the paint. Paige Bueckers struggled mightily on the other side, averaging just 11 points and 5 assists in the two previous matchups, shooting 8-of-25 from the field and 3-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Nearing the end of the season though, they are two very different teams. Dallas has won seven of their last eight games and has the All-Star 3-point contest winner on their side. However, each team excels at what the other can struggle with. The Dream have one of the best defenses in the league, while the Wings have one of the best offenses. Atlanta has Brionna Jones, who will be playing her third game back from injury. Her addition will be huge for their stellar defense and struggling offense.
Stat to watch: The Wings have the lowest average turnovers in the league, proving that they can handle tough defenses. Keeping turnovers low and not giving away too many rebounds will be their key to success.
Injury Report:
- Dream: Te-Hina Paopao (Out), Indya Nivar (Out)
- Wings: Alanna Smith (Out)
Prediction: The Wings will win. Despite the defensive battle, they're going to overcome. They have a team full of shooters who are used to the pressure and they take care of the ball.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury
What you need to know: Before the break, the Valkyries showed that they are legitimate contenders for a WNBA Championship. Over the last 10 games, they've won nine games, with Gabby Williams leading the offense. While Williams leads the team in points, this isn't a team where one person does it all. There are two other players on the team, Janelle Salun and Veronica Burton, who average over 10 points a game and can have a career night anytime. Phoenix doesn't have a lot riding on this game. They've had a disappointing season after making the Finals last year and the 10th place team is 0-2 against Golden State this year.
Key Stat: Watch out for a potential game where Kaitlyn Chen surprises people. In her last five games, she's averaging 12 points and 2.8 assists, an increase from her season average of 7.7 points and 1.9 assists.
Injury report:
- Valkyries: Gabby Williams (Questionable)
- Mercury: Jovana Nogic (Out)
Prediction: The Valkyries take the cake easily. Even if Williams doesn't play, there are plenty of players who can pick up the offense.