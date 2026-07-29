WNBA games today: Picks, predictions for Angel Reese vs. Paige Bueckers rematch and more

It's a quieter day on the WNBA schedule, with only two games. But a matchup that sees Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers in it will be action-packed. A game between the Valkyries and Mercury — who sit near the bottom of the WNBA standings — doesn't look as exciting on paper, but the Valkyries must win to continue proving their dominance.

Both sets of teams have already played each other twice this season and this will be the last time they face each other in the regular season.

WNBA games for Wednesday, July 29

Matchup Time (ET) How to watch Dream vs. Wings 8:00 p.m. USA Network Valkyries vs. Mercury 10:00 p.m. USA Network

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: These teams have already faced off twice at the beginning of the season, with Atlanta winning both games. Angel Reese powered through the Wings frontline, piling up 25 rebounds (11 on the offensive glass) and 22 points in the paint. Paige Bueckers struggled mightily on the other side, averaging just 11 points and 5 assists in the two previous matchups, shooting 8-of-25 from the field and 3-of-10 from beyond the arc.



Nearing the end of the season though, they are two very different teams. Dallas has won seven of their last eight games and has the All-Star 3-point contest winner on their side. However, each team excels at what the other can struggle with. The Dream have one of the best defenses in the league, while the Wings have one of the best offenses. Atlanta has Brionna Jones, who will be playing her third game back from injury. Her addition will be huge for their stellar defense and struggling offense.

Stat to watch: The Wings have the lowest average turnovers in the league, proving that they can handle tough defenses. Keeping turnovers low and not giving away too many rebounds will be their key to success.

Injury Report:

Dream: Te-Hina Paopao (Out), Indya Nivar (Out)

Te-Hina Paopao (Out), Indya Nivar (Out) Wings: Alanna Smith (Out)

Prediction: The Wings will win. Despite the defensive battle, they're going to overcome. They have a team full of shooters who are used to the pressure and they take care of the ball.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury

Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: Before the break, the Valkyries showed that they are legitimate contenders for a WNBA Championship. Over the last 10 games, they've won nine games, with Gabby Williams leading the offense. While Williams leads the team in points, this isn't a team where one person does it all. There are two other players on the team, Janelle Salun and Veronica Burton, who average over 10 points a game and can have a career night anytime. Phoenix doesn't have a lot riding on this game. They've had a disappointing season after making the Finals last year and the 10th place team is 0-2 against Golden State this year.

Key Stat: Watch out for a potential game where Kaitlyn Chen surprises people. In her last five games, she's averaging 12 points and 2.8 assists, an increase from her season average of 7.7 points and 1.9 assists.

Injury report:

Valkyries: Gabby Williams (Questionable)

Gabby Williams (Questionable) Mercury: Jovana Nogic (Out)

Prediction: The Valkyries take the cake easily. Even if Williams doesn't play, there are plenty of players who can pick up the offense.

More WNBA news and analysis: