WNBA games today: All eyes on Caitlin Clark as Fever look to stay hot against the Sparks

Injuries could dramatically alter the outcome of each contest, with several stars listed as questionable or out.

With a tightly packed group of contenders at the top of the standings, every game matters in the WNBA right now. Teams like the Golden State Valkyries and Minnesota Lynx are trying to separate from the pack. Others, like the Indiana Fever, Toronto Tempo and L.A. Sparks, are frantically working to keep pace. While the Connecticut Sun are just trying to build some momentum and keep the fantasy of a playoff berth alive.

The three games on the WNBA schedule for tonight promise stakes, star power and plenty of drama. Here's everything you need to know to watch.

WNBA games for Wednesday, July 8

MATCHUP TIME HOW TO WATCH Valkyries vs. Tempo 7:00 p.m. ET League Pass Lynx vs. Sun 7:30 p.m. ET USA Fever vs. Sparks 10:00 p.m. ET USA

Valkyries vs. Tempo

Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Valkyries become the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their first season. This year, the Toronto Tempo are trying to do the same thing. They're currently sitting in the No. 9 spot, just a game behind the Washington Mystics but have established an identity as one of the best offensive teams in the league.

The Tempo are led by Marina Mabrey, who is averaging 21.1 points per game and has already dropped a 53-point performance this season. However, they'll be without second-leading Brittney Sykes (as well as rookie point guard Kiki Rice and backup big Temi Fagbenle and will be tested by the Valkyries strong perimeter defense.

Golden State has taken the leap from just making the playoffs to dark horse contender. They are currently No. 4 in the standings and have the second-best scoring differential in the league. The offense is much improved, but the smothering perimeter defense of Veronica Burton, Gabby Williams and Kayla Thornton is still their calling card and they'll give Mabrey and company all they can handle.

Lynx vs. Sun

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no easy games in today's WNBA and the Minnesota Lynx would do well to remember that. They have the best record and point differential in the league, the Sun are dead last in the WNBA standings. And the Lynx still lost to the Sun 90-89 just two nights ago.

The Lynx were without their two best players in that game — Napheesa Collier has yet to play this season after offseason ankle surgery and rookie sensation Olivia Miles missed her first contest of the year with a right calf strain. Miles is listed as doubtful again for this one and the Lynx will need to clean up some problems if they want to get revenge.

Brittney Griner dominated Minnesota in that Monday night meeting, putting up 29 points on 14 shots, with 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. They'll need another big game from her — powering through the undersized Lynx frontline — since they're at a significant talent disadvantage in the backcourt, even with Miles out.

Fever vs. Sparks

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, this is a huge game for the Caitlin Clark and the Fever. After an up-and-down start to the season, they've won seven of their last 10 games, including two in a row, and are really starting to build momentum. They're catching a Sparks team that will be without both Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink, and they do so right before a brutal four-game slate that will have them facing off with the Aces, Valkyries, Storm and Liberty.

Win tonight, and they're a half-game up on the Liberty and just a half-game behind the Valkyries for the No. 4 seed. Lose tonight and they slip into a tie with the Atlanta Dream for the No. 7 seed, teetering on the edge of falling out of the playoff picture. Unfortunately for Indiana, they're just as banged up as the Sparks.

Clark has missed the last two games nursing her sore back. She's listed as probable in the injury report but could be a game-time decision. Aliyah Boston is listed as doubtful with a lower leg injury and could miss her second game of the season. Kelsey Mitchell has been fantasti this season but playing without Clark and Boston, or simply with Clark hobbled, significantly raises the level of difficulty in a game the Fever really need to win.

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