Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury live team and player stats on June 24

The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury are facing off again on Wednesday after Monday's WNBA showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Considering how that first matchup of the week ended—with six technical fouls assessed in the fourth quarter—the second matchup could be full of drama as well.

The Fever won Monday's game, 86-77, with Caitlin Clark scoring 24 and assisting nine while Kelsey Mitchell dropped 22 and Monique Billings snagged 10 rebounds. Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 20 points while Alyssa Thomas dished nine assists. The win was not a certainty from the start, though. Indiana scored just six points in the first quarter, which was their worst output in 10 years.

On Wednesday, the Fever will look to improve to 11-7 and keep crawling up the WNBA standings. They enter the night with the No. 6 seed. Monday's win stopped a two-game losing streak at the hands of the Atlanta Dream. Before that series, Clark and company had won four straight. Clark herself will be looking to extend her WNBA-record six-straight games with 20 points and five assists.

The Mercury are 5-13 and looking for any positives to take hold of after a miserable two months. They have lost five of their last six games since finally notching back-to-back wins for the first time this season. There's still a long way to go, but they need to start stacking up wins and fast.

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The Fever are heavy favorites over the Mercury, but chaos could turn that expectation on its head. Phoenix proved they could frustrate Indiana early in their last matchup. They will need to put in a stronger start-to-finish performance to upset Clark and Mitchell. If tempers heighten again, the team with the better composure will be the one that comes out on top.

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