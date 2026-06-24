WNBA Standings: Dream move up after big week

We've seen some changes in the WNBA standings over the last week. While the Minnesota Lynx have managed to hold on to the top spot, the Atlanta Dream have lessened the gap. Plus, the Washington Mystics have found themselves back in the playoff picture after a stellar week.

From a potential tight playoff positioning battle to an even tighter first-place battle, the WNBA is getting more and more interesting each week. Here's a look at the current standings and some key takeaways from the last seven days.

WNBA standings as of June 24

TEAM W-L (PCT) GAMES BACK AVG. POINT DIFF. 1. Minnesota Lynx 13-4 (.765) --- +11.9 2. Atlanta Dream 12-4 (.750) 0.5 +7.1 3. Las Vegas Aces 12-5 (.706) 1 +3.4 4. New York Liberty 12-6 (.667) 1.5 +5.8 5. Dallas Wings 11-6 (.647) 2 +4.5 6. Indiana Fever 10-7 (.588) 3 +3.2 7. Golden State Valkyries 10-7 (.588) 3 +4.4 8. Washington Mystics 8-7 (.533) 4 -3.2 9. Los Angeles Sparks 8-8 (.500) 4.5 -2.9 10. Portland Fire 8-9 (.471) 5 -5.9 11. Toronto Tempo 8-9 (.471) 5 -2.4 12. Phoenix Mercury 5-13 (.278) 8.5 -3.7 13. Chicago Sky 4-12 (.250) 8.5 -6.5 14. Seattle Storm 3-15 (.167) 10.5 -7.1 15. Connecticut Sun 3-15 (.167) 10.5 -8.4

Atlanta Dream on winning streak

Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This time last week, the Atlanta Dream were getting ready for back-to-back games against a red-hot Indiana Fever squad. Well, they won both battles and have now found themselves in second place in the standings this week. Both games were all-hands-on-deck performances from the Dream — in each Fever matchup, every member of Atlanta's starting five scored in double-digits. They recorded 10 or more steals and 20 or more assists in each game, as well.

The Dream extended their winning streak to four with a victory over the Toronto Tempo on June 22. While the Tempo won both the third and fourth quarter, tying the second, Atlanta still managed to win due to the 18-point deficit they put Toronto in during the first quarter. They had big performances from Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, and Madina Okot. Howard put up 16 points and 6 assists. Canada had 11 points and 13 assists. Off the bench, Okot recorded a career-high 18 points. Atlanta will now face another big test with back-to-back games against the Golden State Valkyries; The Dream have the second-best net defensive rating in the league, the Valkyries have the third.

Washington Mystics take down big opponents

Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Have the Washington Mystics figured things out? Before the season began, this young Mystics squad was one people were looking at and saying, "They might not be great this year, but they have the potential to be winners with more time under their belt." While I still agree with that statement, they've shown this week that they have what it takes to win right now. Washington started its week with a close win over the Connecticut Sun. Sonia Citron and Michaela Onyenwere led the team with 20+ point performances. They were also able to hold the Sun's leading scorers, Brittney Griner and Leïla Lacan, to 6 and 11 points respectively.

Their most impressive wins came against the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. These were both incredibly close battles until the buzzer — further proving that Washington can hang around with some of the league's best. Their dynamic second-year duo, Citron and Kiki Iriafen, led the team in both wins. They combined for 36 points in the 86-83 victory over the Liberty. Against Minnesota, the duo combined for 38 points. The Mystics went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to ultimately hand the Lynx an 84-79 loss. The Lynx will have an opportunity to get their revenge tonight, June 24, as they've traveled to Washington for the second matchup of the season series.

Last week, the Mystics were sitting at 11th in the WNBA standings. With their jump to 8th, they're now in playoff contention, if the season were to end today. If they can keep pushing forward with the energy they showed this week, there's no doubt they will be a team no one wants to face later in the season.

Seattle Storm still struggling despite promising pieces

Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Seattle Storm is a team you'd have to watch to really understand. Yes, they might be on an 11-game losing streak, but they have the pieces. I'd say the Storm are truly one of those "they'll lose this year, but be dangerous in a couple of seasons" teams — they're playing the long game. Second-year player, and perhaps a candidate for this year's Most Improved Player award, Dominique Malonga, had a big week. She's averaging 25.0 points and 9.3 rebounds over her last three appearances.

In the Storm's 112-110 overtime loss to the Dallas Wings, Malonga put up a career-high 37 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks. She wasn't the only Storm player to show out, though. Rookie Awa Fam has been getting more and more confident with each game — she had 16 points, including 4 3-pointers against Dallas. Zia Cooke made up most of Seattle's bench production, recording 18 points. Natisha Hiedeman has fallen right into her new leadership role. Against the Wings, she put up 21 points and a career-high 11 assists.

Those were just the four most recent Seattle pieces with excellent production. Flau'Jae Johnson has had a great rookie year start, and Jade Melbourne is working well back in Seattle. Plus, Ezi Magbegor, who averaged 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 2025, has not made her debut yet this season due to injury. She will bring veteran experience to the Storm's young frontcourt. Why all these seemingly promising pieces aren't resulting in more wins is a deeper conversation to be had — but I'm confident they're on the brink of seeing more success.

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