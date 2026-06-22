WNBA Power Rankings: Mystics might be putting it together

The Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx remain at the top of the WNBA power rankings, as the two teams continue to separate themselves from the rest of the league. The bottom of the league looks much the same as well. In between, though? We have a much more interesting picture.

From surprise win streaks to one of the league's favorites dropping a couple of games, let's check in on the current state of the WNBA.

WNBA Power Rankings, Week 7

Position Team Record Last Week 1 Las Vegas Aces 12-4 1 2 Minneosta Lynx 13-4 2 3 Atlanta Dream 11-4 4 4 New York Liberty 11-6 3 5 Dallas Wings 10-6 7 6 Golden State Valkyries 10-7 5 7 Indiana Fever 9-7 6 8 Los Angeles Sparks 8-8 8 9 Washington Mystics 8-7 11 10 Toronto Tempo 8-8 10 11 Portland Fire 8-9 9 12 Phoenix Mercury 5-12 12 13 Chicago Sky 4-11 13 14 Seattle Storm 3-14 14 15 Connecticut Sun 2-15 15

The Mystics have won three in a row

Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron | John Jones-Imagn Images

Really nice run here from the Washington Mystics to get over .500, and while the first win of this streak against Connecticut was against a league bottom-dweller, the fact that the last two are against the Liberty and Lynx shows that Washington has the stuff it takes to beat anyone.

Can they do so consistently? That remains the primary question. The combination of Michaela Onyenwere and Cotie McMahon at the three has largely worked well enough, but I still worry about that position being a long-term weakness. Likewise at point guard: Georgia Amoore has done well enough, but shooting consistency has been a bit of a concern there.

But the Mystics have one of the league's best young cores with Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin, and that's going to keep them in contention most nights. Yes, this roster needs something more to break through to the next tier, but it deserves credit for how well things have been going.

Seattle's losing streak reaches double digits

Seattle Storm guard Natisha Hiedeman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Ten in a row. That's how many games the Seattle Storm have lost as they careen through what's almost certainly going to end up being the worst season in franchise history.

And there's no end in sight. On Saturday, Seattle faced one of the league's other really bad team, Phoenix, and the Mercury won by 20. Dominique Malonga was 4-for-16 from the floor in that one and her development is starting to become a question mark, and Natisha Hiedeman was really the only bright spot. And look: I like Hiedeman, but if she's your team's best player, then it makes sense why you've lost this many games. She's a great complementary piece to have, but she's being asked to do too much.

This roster is just falling apart. At this point, Seattle feels like one of the league's biggest "what if" teams: what if Olivia Miles had declared a year earlier and gone to Seattle with the No. 2 overall pick? Would her presence have prevented this team from bottoming out in 2026?

The Liberty will be okay

New York Liberty Breanna Stewart | John Jones-Imagn Images

The 2026 season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the Liberty, who struggled at the start before righting the ship. The last three games, though, have been a bit shaky: a one-point win over Chicago, followed by losses to Washington and Los Angeles.

Every game was a one-score final, though, so while New York lost a couple there, one different bounce could have changed the whole trajectory of the game. Right now, the biggest seems to be that Sabrina Ionescu simply is not playing like Sabrina Ionescu.

That will change. Her back issues this season have limited her playing time, but a fully healthy Ionescu is going to change the ceiling for this Liberty team. Provided you believe we will get a healthy Ionescu at some point, you should also believe that the Liberty will be in line to compete for the title by playoff time. This roster is just too deep and too talented for that not to be the case — again, as long as Ionescu rounds back into form at some point.

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