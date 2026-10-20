2 players to blame for Valkyries WNBA Finals loss in Game 2

After an Angel Reese masterclass, the Atlanta Dream have tied the WNBA Finals series at one apiece. There was no player more determined to win last night than Reese, who finished the night with 30 points, 16 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The series will now head to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4; the Valkyries are surely looking to return the favor and steal one on the road. Last night, we saw a few uncharacteristic acts from Golden State that it will need to clean up before Wednesday night. They weren't able to capitalize on steals; they lost the rebound battle and were forced into bad shots all night long. While this loss could be blamed on a lot of factors —and I'd consider the overall team performance to be stagnant — here are a couple of players who are a little more liable.

Veronica Burton

Veronica Burton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Valkyries' starters struggled last night. The five of them, combined, only shot just over 25 percent from the field, draining only nine shots total. While it might be easy to blame this loss on the two stars, Burton and Gabby Williams, they'll be the first to say that it starts with them regarding setting the tone each game. While the Golden State bench racked up 33 points, it means little when the starters aren't playing dominantly, as we're used to seeing. Especially when the Dream defense forces 18 turnovers, a season high for the Valkyries.

Burton finished the night with 11 points, shooting decently at 44.4 percent from the field, but she still took the blame in the post-game presser. She said, "I think we were just a little too loose with the ball... it starts with me. I can't just be throwing the ball; it's one of the most important things is taking care of it." She closed the night with 3 turnovers and only 2 assists.

Gabby Williams

Gabby Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last night was Williams' lowest-scoring night of the playoffs thus far. She racked up 14 points, having success at the free-throw line, shooting 7-of-7 on the night. But when it came to closing out shots, the night did not look pretty. She shot only 20 percent from the floor and 16 percent from the 3-point line. In the post-game press conference, Head Coach Natalie Nakase stated that she thought Williams was getting the same looks she'd usually get; they just weren't going in.

While Williams recorded 4 steals on the night, it means nothing when the team isn't able to capitalize on those opportunities or when they're committing an uncharacteristic number of turnovers; Williams had 3 turnovers. The Dream beat the Valkyries 19-0 in fast-break points last night. She also finished the night with a plus-minus of -12.

Overall, all the Valkyries players, and specifically the starters, have to find ways to get the ball to drop in Atlanta. Their defensive efforts are their bread and butter. However, when the Dream meet them with the same intensity, forcing them out of their rhythm, they either have to find the production or stay consistent and give them absolutely nothing on defense.

In Game 3, I'd watch for a change in Golden State's body language. In the post-game press conference, Burton stated, "I do think we got a lot of good looks that we didn't finish, and that happens. And that's basketball... Then our body language, and then it affects our defense, and then it trickles... miss it late, you turn it over, and then by the time you put your head down, they're on the other end, and they have a three, so all that little stuff– it does play a role."