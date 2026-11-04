3 Dream players Atlanta needs to move on from and replace for next year

The Atlanta Dream came close to winning the WNBA title this year, falling just short in Game 7 against the Golden State Valkyries as the team was unable to consistently break through Golden State's elite defense during the series. The team clearly has the makings of a championship team with its Angel Reese-Rhyne Howard-Allisha Gray core, but there are moves that can be made to ultimately strengthen the team for 2027.

To that end, these three current Atlanta Dream players might not really make sense on a title-contending version of this roster.

Jordin Canada

Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I like Jordin Canada. She plays with a lot of urgency and is a skilled passer. The problem for the Dream is that she isn't a shooter, and this roster could really use a shooter at point guard.

Canada improved her finishing this season, shooting 51 percent inside the 3-point line, the first time she's shot over 50 percent inside the arc. That improvement didn't extend to the exterior though, as Canada shot 29.2 percent from deep, marking the third season in a row that she's knocked down under 30 percent of her 3-point looks. This wouldn't matter if the Dream had other shooters, but Howard and Gray are merely decent shooters (though Gray has been a good one in the past), and Naz Hillmon deserves credit for adding a 3-point shot over the past two seasons, but she's likely never going to be even league average in terms of efficiency from deep.

If the team wants to add shooting, moving Canada via trade to a team that has the right mix of shooters to surround her with would be a good way to clear cap space to go after someone who can provide scoring and ball-handling. Is there a chance Kelsey Mitchell or Kelsey Plum could be options here?

Brionna Jones

Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Dream have a starting center in Angel Reese who just won Defensive Player of the Year. Yes, the team originally planned to start her at the four beside Brionna Jones, but the 2026 season provides us with strong evidence that Reese at the five is what makes the most sense for this team.

So, what to do with Jones, who missed the entire postseason? She's under contract for two more seasons at just over $1 million per year, so relegating her to a bench role would be an expensive price to pay for a backup center, even if a healthy Jones would be able to give the team good minutes. It's just not the best allocation of resources, and that's especially true when considering whether or not Jones will be healthy in 2027.

There has to be at least one team out there willing to trade for Jones. Maybe Portland would be an interesting landing spot, and the Dream could get a pick back and would then have the cap room to add a backup center or another wing. Like, could moving on from Jones clear up room to try to sign both Rae Burrell and Nyara Sabally? Something like that would really boost this bench.

DeWanna Bonner

Atlanta Dream forward-guard DeWanna Bonner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one doesn't really require many words, because the Atlanta Dream shouldn't be expecting DeWanna Bonner back in 2027.

Why's that? Because Bonner is probably about to retire. When the Mercury bought out her contract earlier this year, clearing the way for her to join the Dream for the stretch run, the team essentially said as much, with GM Nick U'Ren saying that the buyout was worked out to give Bonner "the opportunity to chase a title in what could be her final postseason." Now, that doesn't guarantee she's retiring, but it strongly hints that way.

If Bonner opts to play again, though, the Dream should steer clear of bringing her back. As I mentioned with Canada, long-range shooting is the thing Atlanta needs here. Bonner shot 27.9 percent from deep this season, marking the second time in the last three seasons she's been under 30 percent from 3-point range. She made sense as a midseason addition because adding talent midseason is tough, but she doesn't make sense as someone who'd be signed in the offseason.