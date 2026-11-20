The Golden State Valkyries won the WNBA title in 2026, but repeating in 2027 won't be easy. I'm not going to call this season a fluke because this team was really, really good, but Golden State's league-best defense definitely helped cover up some issues on the offensive end. There's no guarantee that happens again next season. The team will need to make sure it really nails the offseason. (Napheesa Collier signing, maybe?)

Will the Valkyries find a starter with their late first-round pick? More than likely not, but the team could find a rotation piece. These three players feel especially intriguing for the defending champions.

Oluchi Okananwa (G, Maryland)

Maryland Terrapins guard Oluchi Okananwa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Valkyries won the title because they were the league's best defensive team. On one hand, you might think that they'd approach this offseason with the goal of improving the offense, and I do think they will make moves to do just that. The thing is, those moves will come in free agency. Finding reliable scoring this late in the first round isn't easy, so I'd expect that Oluchi Okananwa will be near the top of the team's board because she fits in with the team's current strength.

While offense has been an issue at times for Okananwa during her collegiate career, she's one of the Big Ten's best defenders and maybe the best defensive wing prospect in this class. (Not the best defensive wing overall, but the best defense-first prospect.) She'd be able to come off the Valkyries' bench to keep the team from falling off defensively when the starters sit.

Offensively, Okananwa is a work in progress, but there has definitely been progress. She's shooting 42.9 percent from deep so far this season and if she can keep that improvement up, she'd be really valuable as a 3-and-D wing, though there is the concern that sustaining this shooting improvement would move her up the board too much, taking her out of play for Golden State.

Kaylene Smikle (G, Tennessee)

Tennessee guard Kaylene Smikle | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's certainly possible that the Valkyries decide to eschew strengthening their biggest strength and instead go in search of additional bench scoring. It wouldn't be a bad idea, considering Golden State's 82.2 points per game last season ranked just 14th in the league.

Despite that, the team led the WNBA in 3-point makes and attempts. Adding Tennessee guard Kaylene Smikle here gives the team another shooter to help the team with its mission of scoring from the perimeter. She's never been great as far as efficiency goes, but Smikle is a very willing shooter. This season, she's attempting 5.5 3-pointers per game.

In addition, Smikle looks to have worked on her ball skills this year, on both ends, with her assists up a bit from her last full season and her steals up significantly. She needs to continue to show off in the expanded role she has this season, but Smikle definitely has a chance to make a roster as a late first-rounder.

Khamil Pierre (F, NC State)

NC State Wolfpack forward Khamil Pierre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Golden State wants to go with a frontcourt player at the end of the first round, NC State forward Khamil Pierre is really intriguing.

Pierre, who began her career at Vanderbilt, is currently averaging 19.5 points per game for the Wolfpack on 51.1 percent shooting. Her range doesn't extend past the midrange, but she has a variety of moves to score on the interior, something that the Valkyries could use, as post offense tended to be something they missed last season. No team made fewer shots in the restricted area last season, with the Valkyries being the league's only team to not make at least 10 shots pe game from there. The team shot 63.3 percent in the restricted area, worse than all but one playoff team. (That other team was Atlanta. Weird (and improbable) how those teams made the Finals.)

In addition to providing scoring help inside, Pierre is a strong rebounder and has quick hands that she uses to force turnovers. She's not a great shotblocker, but she doesn't really have to be on a team like Golden State, though she will need to work on playing more consistently on the defensive end, considering how important defensive effort is to Golden State.