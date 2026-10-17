Dream vs. Valkyries player stats, box score and play-by-play for WNBA Finals Game 1

The Atlanta Dream started as the No. 4 seed in the WNBA Playoffs and haven't lost a game yet, sweeping through the Washington Mystics. The Golden State Valkyries finished the regular season with the best point differential in the league and have dropped just one game so far in the postseason, outscoring the Wings and Aces by a total of 51 points in their five wins.

This wasn't the WNBA Finals matchup anyone was expecting but it's clear that we've got the two best teams in the league right now, in a best-of-seven clash for the title.

It all begins Friday, Oct. 15 with Game 1 at home for the Valkyries. Just like in the regular season, they've been incredibly balanced with five different players averaging at least 8.0 points per game in the postseason. They've been led by Gabby Williams who has averaged 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

On the other side, the Dream have been led by Angel Reese, who has taken her game to a new level. She's averaging 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game, even shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

These are two of the best defenses in the league this season and it may take some breakthrough individual scoring performances, especially from the bench, for either side to create a consistent advantage.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Dream vs. Valkyries player stats and team stats

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