Every WNBA star who is playing in the FIBA World Cup and for which country

You might be missing the WNBA right about now, but don't worry, the league's best will be in action before you know it. The FIBA World Cup kicks off this Friday, September 4, with group play. 16 countries will battle for the ultimate crown. 51 WNBA players flew out to Berlin, Germany, to represent their countries in the World Cup.

Here are the representatives from (almost) every WNBA team and which countries they're playing for — starting with the most players, coming out of New York.

New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart | USA TODAY Sports

Rebecca Allen (Australia)

Pauline Astier (France)

Elizabeth Balogun (Nigeria)

Raquel Carrera (Spain)

Leonie Fiebich (Germany)

Marine Johannès (France)

Breanna Stewart (United States)

Han Xu (China)

Portland Fire

Germany centre Luisa Geiselsoder | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Freida Bühner (Germany)

Megan DiLeo (Spain)

Luisa Geiselsöder (Germany)

Carla Leite (France)

Iyana Martín (Spain)

Amy Okonkwo (Nigeria)

Minnesota Lynx

United States forward Napheesa Collier | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Chloe Bibby (Australia)

Napheesa Collier (United States)

Antonia Delaere (Belgium)

Eliska Joklova (Czechia)

Dorka Juhász (Hungary)

Atlanta Dream

Australia guard Jade Melbourne | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Isobel Borlase (Australia)

Rhyne Howard (United States)

Sika Koné (Mali)

Angel Reese (United States)

Golden State Valkyries

France forwards Janelle Salaun and Gabby Williams | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Janelle Salaün (France)

Milea Sowah (Australia)

Gabby Williams (France)

Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy)

Las Vegas Aces

United States guards Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Seattle Storm

Australia forward Ezi Magbegor | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Chelsea Gray (United States)

Stephanie Talbot (Australia)

Mai Yamamoto (Japan)

Jackie Young (United States)

Phoenix Mercury

United States forward Kahleah Copper | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Valériane Ayayi (France)

Kahleah Copper (United States)

Kyara Linskens (Belgium)

Toronto Tempo

Spain small forward Maria Conde | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Julie Allemand (Belgium)

Maria Condé (Spain)

Nyara Sabally (Germany)

Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics players Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sonia Citron (United States)

Kiki Iriafen (United States)

Alicia Floréz (Spain)

Connecticut Sun

France guard Leila Lacan | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Kennedy Burke (Turkey)

Leïla Lacan (France)

Dallas Wings

Australia forward Alanna Smith | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Paige Bueckers (United States)

Alanna Smith (Australia)

Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever players Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aliyah Boston (United States)

Caitlin Clark (United States)

Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks guard Jihyun Park | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jihyun Park (Korea)

Injuries knock out two big Team USA stars

The United States National Team got some bad news about two of the team's veterans just a few days before the tournament kicked off. Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is sitting out of the World Cup due to a leg injury she's been recovering from for the majority of this WNBA season — she will also unfortunately be out for the rest of the season. 4-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson has also opted to forgo the World Cup. She had been on the Aces' injury report for the past couple of games. This decision is likely in preparation for the upcoming WNBA playoffs. The FIBA schedule can be grueling, and respectfully, she's in pursuit of a ring.

The second-year Washington Mystics dynamic duo, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, have replaced Plum and Wilson on the roster. Plum and Wilson both come with a wealth of Team USA experience, which was going to be impossible to fully replace. But the Iriafen and Citron decision makes the most sense, mostly because the duo has attended Team USA camps and are familiar with the system.

United States and France oozing with WNBA talent

Naturally, the entire Team USA roster is made up of WNBA players. But eight of Team France's 12-woman roster spots are filled by WNBA stars. These two teams are also the overwhelming favorites to win the entire tournament this year. To make things more interesting, the Gold Medal match of the 2024 Olympics was between these squads. The United States beat France 67-66 to secure its eighth straight gold medal. It's safe to say tons of WNBA fans will be watching these two squads.

Here's the group phase schedules for both countries if you're looking to watch the WNBA's best.

Team USA's FIBA World Cup group phase schedule

MATCHUP DATE/TIME HOW TO WATCH USA vs. China Friday, Sept. 4 at 8:15 a.m. ET TNT, TruTV, HBO Max USA vs. Italy Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2:45 p.m. ET TNT, HBO Max USA vs. Czechia Monday, Sept. 7 at 2:45 p.m. ET TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

Team France's FIBA World Cup group phase schedule

MATCHUP DATE/TIME HOW TO WATCH France vs. Hungary Friday, Sept. 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET TruTV, HBO Max France vs. South Korea Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2:45 p.m. ET HBO Max France vs. Nigeria Monday, Sept. 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET TruTV, HBO Max

These two squads won't face off during the group phase; we'll have to see what happens during the knock-out rounds. The quarterfinals will be on Thursday, Sept.10, followed by the semifinals on Saturday, Sept. 12. Both the third-place game and final will take place on Sunday, Sept. 13.