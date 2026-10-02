Fever vs. Aces player stats, box score and play-by-play for Game 3

The Indidana Fever showed plenty of vulnerabilities in their Game 1 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. They turned around and addressed almost all of them in their 99-89, Game 2 win to evn the series.

A'ja Wilson still put up 22 points for the Aces but the Fever limited her to just 11 shot attempts and more turnovers (4) than assists (2). They made things hard on the Aces guards and Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray were just 11 -of-30 from the field. And at the other end, the Indiana offense was absolutely humming with their big each showing up in an enormous way. Caitlin Clark finished with 27 points, 15 assists and 7 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell chipped in 26 and kept pressure on the defense, drawing 11 free-throw attempts. And Aliyah Boston added 22 points on 10-of-15 from the field.

That turnaround set up a winner-take-all Game 3 in Las Vegas. The Aces have homecourt advantage, a lot more experience, and A'ja Wilson — the presumptive MVP. The Fever will presumably have Clark and Boston, even though they're both listed in the injury report, and a chance to finally break through. Both teams need to do the little things to come away with a win, but we're set up for an epic playoff battle.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Fever vs. Aces player stats and team stats

Game leaders