Playoff hopes are dead after Kelsey Plum experiment went bad for Phoenix Mercury

Desperation. That's about the only way you can describe why the Phoenix Mercury traded for Kelsey Plum, an extremely good player who also happens to be on an expiring contract. Trading for Plum is the kind of move you make when you think she can put you over the top and give your team a shot at a title, but Phoenix did it to...make their extremely difficult path to the postseason a tiny bit easier.

We're now far enough removed from the trade that we can call it a failure for 2026. Maybe Phoenix can convinced Plum to sign a long-term deal after this season, which would change the way we think of this deal. but for now, it appears the team tried to put a bandage over its issues and the bandage just didn't work. The wound was too deep.

How the Kelsey Plum trade turned into a disaster for Phoenix

Phoenix Mercury guard Kelsey Plum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look: there was very little chance this worked out, but I do think it was fair for the Mercury to at least believe it would take longer for things to fully fall apart. But with Plum having played just four games before a leg injury sidelined her, any hope that her presence would reinvigorate this roster has been extinguished.

Phoenix went 1-3 with Plum in the lineup, though the final of those losses to the Mystics saw her play just 14 minutes. But it's the game against Connecticut that feels most emblematic of why trading for Plum was, ultimately, a bad call. Plum played well, scoring 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting, but it wasn't enough as the team lost 75-72. Having DeWanna Bonner shooting 3-for-12 certainly didn't help, and while Plum is a great offensive player, she can't single-handedly turn things around herself. And so, the Mercury lost.

Now, with the injury, the team probably wishes it could just take the trade back completely. The team gave up Monique Akoa Makani and a lottery pick for Plum, a trade that I think makes sense if she's signed to a multi-year deal, but since she's not, you gave up a valuable pick and a solid role player for...a 10th or 11th place finish in the 2026 standings.

Not ideal! Sure, the Mercury wouldn't have great lottery odds anyway, but even if that pick had only landed at seven, players like MiLaysia Fulwiley, Talaysia Cooper, Tessa Johnson, Addy Brown and Clara Strack all could have been on the board around then. The 2027 WNBA class looks really intriguing, and the Mercury are in dire need of a reset at this point. They probably should have considered trading away players at the deadline rather than trading for them.