Ranking all 8 Unrivaled clubs after 2027 roster reveal

It's that time of year again — the WNBA offseason. Luckily for us, by the time the missing starts to set in, our favorite WNBA stars are in Miami competing at Unrivaled. The league's third season doesn't kick off until Jan. 8, but with the rosters being unveiled on Wednesday night, we have plenty to discuss.

If you're unfamiliar with Unrivaled, it's an offseason 3-on-3 league created by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The league consists of 8 teams and 48 of the W's best. This season, there are over 30 players returning who have played in the league before. But the league is also welcoming 12 brand new faces.

Here's how the 2027 Unrivaled rosters shook out, and our ranking based on first impressions.

8. Phantom BC

Kelsey Plum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Kelsey Plum, Kayla McBride, Natasha Cloud, Tiffany Hayes, Aaliyah Edwards, Li Yueru

Phantom BC will have every opportunity to prove me wrong, but I think it will rely heavily on their bigs. Guards Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride are a deadly duo — this will be McBride's first season back after taking last year off. In her first season, she averaged over 22 points per game. Last season, Plum averaged over 22 points per game.

These bigs excite me, even though the team ranks so low. Aaliyah Edwards had some phenomenal performances with the Lunar Owls last season, although the team struggled to win. Yueru didn't play many minutes with Phantom last season. It's unclear how well these two bigs will fare against the other bigs teams have to offer.

7. Hive BC

Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron, Natisha Hiedeman, Rae Burrell, Naz Hillmon, Cameron Brink

If you love Notre Dame women's basketball, Sonia Citron and Olivia Miles teaming back up has to excite you. The duo combined for almost 30 points per game during their last year together in South Bend. They will be joined by guards Natisha Hiedeman and Rae Burrell, who are both coming off career years. Additionally, Cameron Brink and Naz Hillmon will be their primary paint protectors.

While Citron and Hiedeman were members of Hive BC last season, they didn't have much team success. We haven't seen many of these players play together, which is why they're sitting at No. 7 — but if that chemistry builds and Miles takes over as she does, I like the outlook for this squad.

6. Laces BC

Marine Johannes, Gabby Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Jackie Young, Gabby Williams, Marine Johannes, Maddy Siegrist, Jessica Shepard, Satou Sabally

Jackie Young and Maddy Siegrist will be the only two returning Laces players this season. Satou Sabally took last season off due to injury, so essentially, the other four members of this squad are newcomers. It will be incredibly intriguing to see how this squad divides out the workload.

Marine Johannes and Gabby Williams have spent ample time on the court together, as Team France's two pillars. They are dynamic scorers, just like Young which gives me a lot of hope for the Laces. When it comes to their bigs, we haven't seen Sabally on the court in a bit and Shepard had some low-performances towards the end of the WNBA season. However, if those two can be top contributors, these team could be scary.

5. Breeze BC

Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen, Kahleah Copper, Dijonai Carrington, Monique Billings, Dominique Malonga

Paige Bueckers is back as Breeze BC's go-to, both on-the-court and off-the-court. The overall consensus for this squad is that it's simply "Bueckers and friends FC." Dominique Malonga joins Bueckers as the two returners for the Breeze. Kaitlyn Chen and Bueckers won an NCAA championship together in 2025. Bueckers and Carrington spent time together in Dallas during her rookie season, and Kahleah Copper is another one of Bueckers' close friends.

Now, will that familiarity result in wins? Only time will tell. Chen and Copper are great guard additions to Bueckers' ability to dish out the ball. Monique Billings had a slow WNBA season, but I think the key focus for the Breeze will be Malonga. She grew exponentially from her rookie to sophomore year in the WNBA — will that growth carry on into Unrivaled?

4. Vinyl BC

Rhyne Howard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Flau'Jae Johnson, Dearica Hamby, Aneesah Morrow

The Atlanta Dream have made their way to the offseason. Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada are all coming off great seasons that led them to the WNBA Finals. We know they have chemistry and it's likely we'll see that chemistry the second they step foot on the Unrivaled court — so, it's impossible to rank them too low.

Dearica Hamby put on some dominant performances at Unrivaled last season, with Aneesah Morrow in the mix; the Vinyl could be terrifying under the basket. Flau'Jae Johnson is another newcomer who will undoubtedly bring some charm and energy to the court.

3. Rose BC

Chelsea Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Aziaha James, Lexie Hull, Kayla Thornton, Shakira Austin

Chelsea Gray is returning to Rose BC after her MVP-winning season last year — she makes this squad an automatic contender. Shakira Austin will be the headliner in the paint. She put up some dominant performances for the Rose last year, especially when she got into a groove midseason. Brittney Sykes will return to the Rose roster after spending last season with the Laces. She had a bit of an interesting WNBA season; she was dominating in every sense of the word before suffering an injury and never fully returning to the court. This offseason is her chance to get back in the swing of things.

Lexie Hull has been a member of Rose BC since the league began. She may not have produced a ton last season, but her defensive presence is crucial for this squad. Kayla Thornton is a newcomer, who happens to be fresh off a WNBA championship. She had a few great games during the first and second rounds of the playoffs and will be a great addition to Unrivaled.

2. Lunar Owls BC

Skylar Diggins | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Roster: Courtney Williams, Marina Mabrey, Skylar Diggins, Sydney Taylor, Napheesa Collier, Temi Fagbenle

I have to be honest: I'm up on this year's Lunar Owls squad; I think they could go the distance. Last season, Napheesa Collier was ruled out for the whole year, and Skylar Diggins sat out for a few games due to injury. A lot of the pressure fell on Marina Mabrey, who had a phenomenal and record-breaking season — including a 47-point performance in Philly that set the Unrivaled scoring record. But the team struggled to get anyone else going and win games.

This season, with Courtney Williams, Mabrey and Diggins all on the court, not only will the energy be electric, but those are three incredibly solid scorers. It goes without saying that Phee is a powerhouse of her own and it will be great having her back on the Unrivaled court. Temi Fagbenle has a built-in connection with Mabrey as they spent the WNBA season together in Toronto. Finally, newcomer Sydney Taylor could be the X-factor for the Lunar Owls. She was an unexpected force during her rookie season in the W — from game-winners to lights-out 3-point shooting, who knows what she will bring this offseason.

1. Mist BC

Arike Ogunbowale | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster: Veronica Burton, Arike Ogunbowale, Bridget Carleton, Kiki Rice, Breanna Stewart, Izzy Harrison

We couldn't give the top spot to anyone but Mist BS — especially when they have Veronica Burton, Breanna Stewart and Arike Ogunbowale returning. Those are three of the 2026 Mist's top scorers. The loss of Allisha Gray might make things a little tougher, but Bridget Carleton and Kiki Rice bringing their talents to Unrivaled could make that a bit easier.

Izzy Harrison is a real threat in the paint, and I can't wait to see her on the Unrivaled court. She missed some of the 2026 WNBA season due to an injury, but still had a career year, averaging 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game with the Tempo. The Mist will be the team to keep your eyes on this season, because they might just repeat.