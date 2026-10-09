A'ja Wilson just made more history — but for her, we just call it another Thursday. She just claimed her third straight WNBA Most Valuable Player award — the fifth of her career. No other player in women's sports has reached this milestone. Every other player will likely be in pursuit of the mark Wilson has left on the sports world till the end of time.

Many of us have become accustomed to Wilson's dominance — almost taking for granted the consistent jaw-dropping performances she's putting on every night. But each season, each MVP trophy, and each ring represent an entirely new chapter of the masterful manual she's writing.

Let's take a look at each of the five seasons that Wilson's been named MVP — and rank them from worst to first.

5. 2020

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson | USA TODAY Sports

Wilson won her first MVP award in only her third season. Since then, she's truly only gotten better, which is why 2020 ranks fifth on the list. Through the regular season, she averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. She led the league in blocks — as she has during each of her five MVP runs. She was second in points per game and sixth in rebounds per game.

She finished with 43 first-place votes on the MVP ballot — 91.5 percent of the total votes. She led the Aces to an 18-4 record, claiming the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Ultimately, Vegas lost to the Seattle Storm — led by Breanna Stewart, who finished second in MVP voting — in the Finals.

2020 was a special season across the entire league. Since COVID was still rampant, the season was played in the 'bubble.' Does it make it more impressive to be dominant enough to win MVP with no fans in the crowd? Maybe, but either way, as we know now, this was just the beginning for Wilson.

4. 2022

A'ja Wilson | USA TODAY Sports

While 2022 ended up being the first year Wilson would win the Finals and MVP in the same year, she won the honors by the tightest margin of her career. She finished the regular season averaging 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. She was fifth in points per game and second in rebounds per game.

She led the Aces to a 26-10 record, and yet again, the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Vegas secured its first-ever title after going four games with the Connecticut Sun in the Finals series.

Wilson got 31 out of 56 first-place votes in MVP voting. Breanna Stewart was right on her heels with 23 first-place votes. This was one of the most up-in-the-air MVP debates in recent years.

3. 2026

A'ja Wilson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While we haven't necessarily seen how it ends, this year's story has been pretty remarkable. This season, Wilson led the league in points, averaging 26.2 per game. She was fifth across the league in rebounds, averaging 9.4 rebounds per game. Once again, she led the league in blocks, averaging 1.9 per game. She shot over 55 percent from the field — her highest efficiency since 2023.

She received 65 out of 74 total first-place votes — over 87 percent. The Aces finished the regular season with a 31-13 record — their most wins since the 2023 season. They claimed the third-overall seed, got past the Indiana Fever in the first round and are now looking to claw back from a 0-2 series deficit against the Golden State Valkyries.

This year has to be in the top three, simply because there was no real suspense surrounding the MVP crown. Since around midseason, Wilson was walking away with it.

2. 2025

A'ja Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, we saw what Wilson is really capable of. The Aces had a rocky road to the WNBA Finals. There was a point when it was unclear whether they'd even make the playoffs. But Vegas went on a 16-game winning streak to close the regular season — A'ja Wilson was a powerhouse during that stretch as the leading scorer in 12 of those games. The Aces ultimately secured the No. 2 seed and the ring.

Wilson received 51 first-place votes — over 70 percent of the total ballots. She once again led the league in points, averaging 23.4 per game. She was second in the league in rebounds, averaging 10.2 per game. She averaged 2.3 blocks per game as well.

2025 was by far one of her more dominant MVP seasons, earning it the second place spot on the list.

1. 2024

A'ja Wilson | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2024 has to take the cake. While it may not have ended in a title, the individual success of Wilson might never be touched again. She finished 2024 averaging a league-record-setting 26.9 points per game — the best of her career. She was second in the league in rebounds, averaging 11.9 rebounds per game — also the best of her career. She closed the regular season averaging 2.6 blocks per game — you guessed it, the best of her career.

The Aces were the No. 4 seed that year, but Wilson led them to a 27-13 record. At the time, this was the most wins in a single season by the Aces — including back when they were the Utah Starzz at the league's inception.

She became only the second — the first since the league's inaugural MVP, Cynthia Cooper — to win the award unanimously. All 67 ballots picked Wilson as first-place MVP.

The voters didn't think twice, and neither will we; 2024 was A'ja Wilson's best MVP season. But with the way things are going, there's a good chance it's beaten by the time things are all said and done.