The Toronto Tempo revealed their new mascots, Dez the Snapping Turtle and Dot the Arctic Hair. They're the first WNBA team to have two mascots and fans were hyped for the reveal.

Canada, they’re home! A warm welcome for Dez & Dot.



Official Mascot Reveal presented by @TurboTaxCanada pic.twitter.com/lwf6JGjACX — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) August 19, 2026

To be ranked high on the mascot list, they, of course, have to be hyped at games and a part of the team's identity. Most WNBA mascots don't exactly align with the teams and instead prioritize storytelling apart from the name. But, if they align on all fronts, that's more points for them. Here is a complete list of current every mascot, ranked.

13. Sparky (LA Sparks)

LA Sparks mascot Sparky | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the WNBA team name rankings, LA's mascot also found itself at the bottom of the list. Sparky is fine, but clearly the team didn't know what mascot to choose, so they went with a dog. At games, Sparky is energetic like any mascot, but his most viral moment is when he was accidentally knocked down during a halftime show last year. If that's how he's remembered, then he has to be last on this list.

12. Blaze (Connecticut Sun)

Blaze, Connecticut Sun mascot | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blaze is orange to align with the team name, Suns. He brings a fiery energy to the arena and hypes up the fans. Connecticut gets a little kudos for having its mascot be close to their name, but that's about it. Blaze will most likely be retiring soon, as the team will be relocating to Houston under new ownership.

11. Pax the Panda (Washington Mystics)

Washington Mystics mascot Pax the Panda | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Panda is definitely random for the team name, but at least it's true to the state. Pax represents the giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo. As unique as the mascot is, not many people know he exists, so there is some disconnect between him and WNBA fans. For fans who do know him, he's a panda and that's all they know.

10. Lighting (Dallas Wings)

Lightning, Dallas Wings mascot | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lighting is a mythical Pegasus, which represents the team's origins. From the Wings website, she is a "bold Southern diva with urban flair ... serving confidence, style, and just the right amount of Texas sass." That sounds like an awesome mascot to have in the WNBA, but her look is just a little scary, which is why she's lower on this list. The concept is fun and great, but she could use a rebrand. Once that happens, she'll climb up the list.

9. Scorch (Phoenix Mercury)

Phoenix Mercury mascot Scorch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scorch has an origin story that's true to his team, which is awesome. He's an extraterrestrial visitor from the planet Mercury. There, he saw an energy spike on his radar. He arrived in Phoenix and discovered that the source of the sound waves was the Might yMercury chant from the team's fanbase. The origin story is fun, aligns with the fans and he's a great addition to game days. For those reasons, he's a comfortable No. 9 on this list.

8. Freddy Fever (Indiana Fever)

Indiana Fever mascot Freddy Fever | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For almost the same reason as Lightning, Freddy is a little creepy-looking. He isn't supposed to resemble anything and he's described as "a big, lovable friend." Still, he's beloved by many and, at this point, iconic to the Fever brand, which is why he's higher. Freddy shows that you don't need the best branding as a mascot, but you need to make a meaningful connection and that's certainly what he does.

7. Dez the Snapping Turtle and Dot the Arctic Hair

Indiana Fever v Toronto Tempo | Mark Blinch/GettyImages

The newest mascots are kind of random, but so is the name Tempo, so it works for them. Both of them pay homage to Toronto, making them authentic to the city. Dez is a Borealis Blue Snapping Turtle from Muskoka, Ontario and Dot is an Arctic Hare named for Toronto’s longtime nickname, T-Dot. They're a duo, but complete opposites when it comes to their personalities. Since they are new, they still have a lot to prove to be crowned over other mascots, but their backstory makes them unique.

6. Prowl (Minnesota Lynx)

Minnesota Lynx mascot Prowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Prowl is the most dead on mascot on this list as he's a Lynx. He's been an iconic mascot in the WNBA since 1999 when Minnesota became a team. Prowl is known for his sick style and acrobatic moves to hype up the crowd. He used to have an active TikTok that showed off his moves, but it's since fallen off. Still, he shines at Target Center every game.

5. Doppler (Seattle Storm)

Seattle Storm Mascott Doppler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doppler is an iconic mascot of the WNBA. He went viral for his silly bit with Sue Bird recreating the viral Coldplay kiss meme. They're a creature that doesn't resemble anything, but the name is aligned with the team name and state, as it's always raining in Seattle. Doppler was the first WNBA mascot to be non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. Doppler is also frequently seen giving back to the community and at charity events. His role spans outside of just the arena and fans know that, which is why he is so high on this list.

4. BUCKET$ (Las Vegas Aces)

BUCKET$, Las Vegas Aces mascot | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BUCKET$ is just cool. When you have a $ in your name, an ultimate aura is added. He's a black-tailed jackrabbit native of the Mojave Desert. After being in the desert heat, he was found resting behind Michelob ULTRA Arena where he was pulled out of a hat by his foot by the Aces, who were searching for a new home too. BUCKET$ is a favorite around the league, but it helps when his team has been backing up his name.

3. Violet the Raven (Golden State Valkyries)

Violet the Raven, Golden State Valkyries mascot | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reveal of Violet was exciting to watch and her identity is true to the team. Ravens are known as the Valkyries’ counterparts in Norse mythology. Her costume is well-done and one of the best on this list. Vi is a true hype woman who lives up to the massive crowd Bahalla has. She gave a fresh look to what mascots should look like and the identity that comes with it.

2. Skye the Lioness (Chicago Sky)

Chicago Sky mascot Skye the Lioness | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skye is new to the mascots after taking over for "Sky Guy" and she's really made things her own. Fans were skeptical at first when she was announced, but she's carved out her own identity in the W and even got in a little mascot drama over All-Star weekend. Seriously though, she's a great representation of Chicago and has delivered a ton of memorable moments in a short amount of time.

1. Ellie the Elephant (New York Liberty)

New York Liberty’s Ellie the Elephant | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When you are the reason other teams knew they needed to up their mascot game, you become No. 1 on this list. She has the most original and well-known identity of any mascot on this list. Ellie isn't only the best mascot in the W, but she stacks up against the best in any sport. She's named after the Brooklyn Bridge because when it opened, 21 elephants marched across the bridge to prove its strength. Ellie is ingrained in the team identity, but also in pop culture. She's an icon and the blueprint for others.