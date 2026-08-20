What Azzi Fudd's injury means for Dallas Wings playoff hopes

The Dallas Wings' season had already taken a complete 180, and they just got hit with another setback. Just one month ago, the Wings' record was 18-9, and they were sitting at fourth in the WNBA standings. They were being seriously considered as favorites to win it all. Flash forward, Dallas is on the cusp of losing their playoff spot and holds a 20-16 record. So, what happened?

After returning from the All-Star break, they lost back-to-back games against the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics. They were able to get back in the win column against the Connecticut Sun before dropping another game to the Mystics. The bad luck continued to plague the Wings as Azzi Fudd was ruled out of the next five games with a knee injury — with starting forward Jessica Shepard missing a couple of those meetings, as well. Over that five-game stretch, Dallas went 1-4. While Shepard has returned to the lineup, Wings fans received some devastating news regarding the 2026 first-overall pick.

Azzi Fudd's season-ending injury amidst a promising rookie season

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, August 19, the Wings announced that Fudd will miss the remainder of the season. The team stated, "Dallas Wings rookie guard Azzi Fudd will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to address ongoing right knee soreness." This soreness isn't necessarily a new thing. If you've been following Fudd's career, you'll know she's suffered multiple injuries to her right knee. Very early this season, Fudd sat out the Wings' home opener due to knee soreness out of caution.

Last week, it was reported that Fudd had returned to practice, per Drake Keeler. However, it seems they've decided that this surgery is best for Fudd's health and basketball longevity. If there's any bright side to this devastating news, it's that Fudd gave fans a lot to look forward to next season.

Through 30 games, Fudd averaged 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She was shooting 45.6 percent from the field and averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers per game. While her offensive production has been crucial for Dallas this season, we've seen a jump in her activity on defense since entering the league. She's recorded a total of 52 steals and 25 blocks, leading fans to call for her to be named to the All-Defensive First Team. In addition to her regular-season accomplishments, she also became the first rookie to ever win the WNBA 3-Point Contest during All-Star weekend.

Fudd reassured fans that she will be coming back better, via social media. She stated, "I know exactly what comes next: rehab, put in the work, come back ready and better than before." She went on to express her gratitude to her family, her circle and the Wings organization while thanking everyone for the kind messages she's received.

Wings that have to step up in Fudd's absence

Dallas Wings guards Odyssey Sims and Arike Ogunbowale | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite this recent news, the Wings' season is far from over. They are still in playoff contention, and even with their challenging stretch, the Portland Fire and Chicago Sky sit far enough behind them that their postseason hopes aren't in dire danger yet.

With that being said, there must be an increase in production. Not only to make up for Fudd's absence, but to inject some confidence back into this team that was once oozing with success.

Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale will be the pillars moving forward. Bueckers has done what she does best all season: produce and show up in big moments. But she can't do it all. Ogunbowale has put together some promising performances as of late, but is still averaging career-lows in both points and assists per game. Expect Ogunbowale to do her best to get hot from 3-point land in the coming games. It used to be one of the most dominant parts of her game. From 2022-2024, she averaged nearly three 3-pointers per game. This season, she is averaging 1.7.

The Wings are likely looking at their offseason additions of forward Alysha Clark and guard Odyssey Sims with lots of gratitude right now. These are two players who can pick up some of Fudd's weight. We've seen a couple of promising performances out of Sims. She's not much of a 3-point shooter, but she's an athletic and speedy defender. Clark is a player who can make up for the lack of 3-point shooting with Fudd out. She doesn't typically attempt a lot of 3-pointers per game, but she's shot 37.2 percent across her career. Expect Clark and Sims to switch in and out of the starting lineup and both get more minutes.

Finally, guard Aziaha James could be the Wings' secret weapon. Unfortunately, she is currently injured. She left Dallas' August 12 matchup early after a lower leg injury. An update has not been provided regarding when she might return. However, she has proven she can be a difference-maker for this team when given the opportunity.

The Wings have an easier schedule than most to close out the regular season. Of their eight remaining games, seven are against bottom-half teams. They couldn't be in a better position to get back in the win column and guard that final playoff spot. If I were a Wings fan, I'd simply be hoping that this team finds a bit of confidence and that the new starting lineup builds some more chemistry before they're forced to re-face tougher opponents in the playoffs.

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