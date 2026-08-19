WNBA standings: Who has clinched a playoff spot and who has been eliminated?

We've reached the point in the WNBA season when the playoffs feel less like a dream and more like a reality. Three teams have officially clinched their postseason spots, while two have been eliminated and are hoping for better luck next year.

The Indiana Fever have taken a jump since last week, leaving the Las Vegas Aces out of the top three in the standings. Plus, the Dallas Wings' playoff hopes might be in danger. Here is the current state of the WNBA standings and some key takeaways from this week.

WNBA standings as of Aug. 19

TEAM W-L (PCT) GAMES BACK AVG. POINT DIFF. 1. Minnesota Lynx 29-7 (.806) --- +8.8 2. Golden State Valkyries 25-9 (.735) 3 +6.7 3. Indiana Fever 24-12 (.667) 5 +5.9 4. Las Vegas Aces 24-13 (.649) 5.5 +2.9 5. Atlanta Dream 22-13 (.629) 6.5 +4.6 6. New York Liberty 22-15 (.595) 7.5 +3.0 7. Washington Mystics 20-14 (.588) 8 -0.8 8. Dallas Wings 20-16 (.556) 9 +2.0 9. Portland Fire 15-20 (.429) 13.5 -4.4 10. Chicago Sky 14-22 (.389) 15 -2.1 11. Phoenix Mercury 13-23 (.361) 16 -3.5 12. Los Angeles Sparks 12-23 (.343) 16.5 -4.7 13. Toronto Tempo 10-24 (.294) 18 -6.4 14. Connecticut Sun 9-25 (.265) 19 -7.5 15. Seattle Storm 7-30 (.189) 22.5 -5.1

WNBA Playoffs spots clinched

Golden State Valkyries guards Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Lynx

At this point, the No. 1 seed is the Lynx's to lose. They've lost only one of their last 15 games. However, they have to face off against both the Fever and Valkyries twice before the season closes. This will be their biggest test. In recent years, we've seen them as the favorites to win it all, but crumble when it matters most. We'll have to see if rookie Olivia Miles is the piece they needed to get that ring on their finger, but one thing is for certain: we'll be seeing Minny in the postseason.

Golden State Valkyries

The Valkyries are on the league's longest active winning streak, winning their last six matchups. Those victories helped them officially claim a playoff spot. Their schedule through the end of the regular season is one of the easiest across the league. They'll have the opportunity to get the best of the Lynx with hopes of claiming that No. 1 spot.

Las Vegas Aces

Speaking of easy schedules. The Aces are in prime position to climb the standings before the regular season ends. Sure, they've already claimed their postseason spot, but they're definitely eyeing a higher seed. They don't face a single top-half opponent for the rest of the regular season. The Indiana Fever recently stole the No. 3 spot from Vegas — I don't expect that to last long.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Seattle Storm guard Natisha Hiedeman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Connecticut Sun

Despite two thrilling wins over the last couple of weeks, it's been another tough season for Connecticut — their last ever as the Sun. Perhaps a change of scenery will change up this team's fate. They do, however, have the chance to play a little game of upset from outside the club. There are a few teams that can't necessarily afford a loss before the end of the regular season, in terms of seeding hopes. The Sun have the third-hardest remaining schedule and face a couple of those teams.

Seattle Storm

I've said it all season: Seattle is full of potential. They'll be an intriguing team to watch in the offseason. While they have a solid returning group of young players on rookie contracts and Natisha Hiedeman, who is signed to a two-year deal, perhaps they'll acquire their missing piece during free agency or with a top draft pick. The Storm are eliminated from contention, but have still been an exciting team to watch this season.

Still fighting for playoff position

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Wings

The Wings are one of those teams that can't necessarily afford to lose too many more games. Since returning from the All-Star break, they've gone 2-7. They've had to play a few recent games without their stars like Azzi Fudd and Jessica Shepard, but the woes can't all be blamed on injuries. Luckily, they only have to face one more top-half team before the regular season ends. I truly don't think their playoff hopes are in that much danger. The Portland Fire or Chicago Sky would have to get really hot fast. But Dallas losing against nearly all the other playoff contenders in recent weeks surely won't help their confidence heading into the postseason.

Washington Mystics

The Mystics came back from the All-Star break on a tear. They boosted themselves up in the standings, separating themselves from teams like Portland and Chicago, who now need miracles to get into the playoffs. We should be seeing Washington in the postseason, and opposite to the Wings, the Mystics have to be feeling confident after beating some great contenders over the last month.