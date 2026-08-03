Will Kelsey Plum make her Mercury debut today? Latest injury update for Mercury vs. Chicago

Tonight's matchup will test whether the team can integrate a high-volume scorer into an offense already led by two elite talents.

After a fairly uneventful WNBA trade deadline, Kelsey Plum is one of the only players we'll be seeing in new colors to finish out the season. At around 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, the news dropped that Plum would be making the move to Phoenix. The Mercury got the star in exchange for guard Monique Akoa Makani, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

There are undoubtedly some mixed opinions on this trade. Some find it a little useless for the Mercury to have given so much away with only 14 games left in a lost year, as Plum has expressed interest in still exploring free agency this offseason. Nonetheless, Plum is in The Valley, and things could get interesting.

The Mercury are looking to make one last attempt for a playoff spot. Right now, they're sitting in 11th place in the standings, about six games out of the postseason picture. Some might hear that and think there's no shot, but things have been looking up for the Merc recently. They've won three of their last four games, their lone loss in that span coming to the New York Liberty by only two points. Plum might be exactly what they need to keep this hot streak going. But will they have to wait a little longer for her debut?

Kelsey Plum is questionable for Mercury vs. Sky on Aug. 3

As of right now, Kelsey Plum's debut is not confirmed to come on Monday night; she is currently listed as questionable and has not played in a game since June 21 due to a leg injury. However, that injury seems to be cleared. Last Thursday — before the trade to Phoenix — Plum spoke to reporters, claiming that she planned to suit up for the Sparks' next game on Sunday.

Given that information, we can assume that she's healthy enough to suit up. But it's still typical for traded players to want to get a little more situated before jumping onto their new team's game-day roster. The injury report lists "Pending Physical Results" next to her name as well.

Let's say we do end up seeing Plum's debut tonight, here's how things would look.

Projected Mercury starting lineup with Kelsey Plum vs. Sky

PLAYER POSITON BENCH Kelsey Plum PG Sami Whitcomb Kahleah Copper SG Lexi Held Noemie Brochant G/F DeWanna Bonner SF Valeriane Ayayi Alyssa Thomas PF Natasha Mack

If this is the lineup, the Mercury could have a great night. But it's not just reliant on Plum being available. Sami Whitcomb is also listed as probable, which would be huge for Phoenix's backcourt depth.

The Mercury last faced the Chicago Sky on July 7, a 77-66 loss. They had a rough night offensively: Lexi Held was held scoreless, while Alyssa Thomas had only 11 points. Kahleah Copper had a solid night, keeping the Merc in the game with 25 points.

On paper, adding Plum, who is averaging 23.9 points per game this season, to this roster is an obvious game-changer. She immediately adds outside scoring, which Phoenix has struggled with at times. Additionally, she's joining two elite scorers in Thomas and Copper. These three have experience playing together on Team USA, as well; they're not new to each other's styles. We can likely expect less attention on Thomas and Copper — attention that has left the entire team unproductive due to a simple lack of options.