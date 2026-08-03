The outcome of tonight's games will set the tone for the second half of the season and could dramatically alter the league's competitive landscape.

The WNBA has an unexpectedly exciting slate of games on Monday, Aug. 3. The matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky matchup probably would have been overlooked before, but after a last-second Chicago win over the Aces and Phoenix acquiring Kelsey Plum just before the trade deadline, it's become a must-watch. We also have two playoff-contending teams in the Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream facing off as well as the New York Liberty looking to extend the Seattle Storm's losing streak.

Here's a preview of the full slate on tap for Monday night.

WNBA schedule for Monday, Aug. 3

Matchups Time (ET) How to Watch Aces vs. Dream 7:00 ET Peacock/NBCSN Storm vs. Liberty 7:00 ET League Pass Mercury vs. Sky 9:00 ET USA Network

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: Atlanta looks sharp since Brionna Jones returned from her injury. She's been a productive player coming off the bench despite being on a minutes restriction, averaging 9.3 points and seven rebounds in that four-game span.

The Aces, meanwhile, are coming off a buzzer-beater loss against the Sky, which isn't a team they want to lose to. But they've never really been one to dwell on losses, so expect the team in full force tonight. The Dream have won their last five games, including a gritty 15-point comeback against the Wings last time out. But besides Dallas, Atlanta hasn't had a quality win during this recent streak. Monday will be a test to see whether they can compete with the big dogs of the league.

Stat to watch: Angel Reese has 19 double-doubles so far this season. Her six offensive rebounds in her last game passed Brionna Jones (136) for the most in a season by a Dream player. She broke that record in just 27 games.

Injury Report:

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (Out)

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (Out) Atlanta: Te-Hina Paopao (Out)

Prediction: The Aces win a close one. The Dream struggle with beating high-caliber competition, and A'ja Wilson will show them why she's an MVP candidate yet again.

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: Seattle hasn't been playing like a team tied for most titles in WNBA history. While there have been some bright spots this year, the Storm simply can't win games right now: They're on a nine-game losing streak, and the Liberty will want to add to it on Monday. New York hasn't been consistent themselves this season, though. It seems like they're a mixed bag, but they still have three All-Stars in their starting five, so they should be able to handle business against the Storm.

Stat to watch: In the last five games, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu have averaged 48.2 points combined.

Injury Report:

Storm: Taina Mair (Out)

Taina Mair (Out) Liberty: Leonie Fiebich (Out), Satou Sabally (Out)

Prediction: The Liberty win by double-digits, but it's not for Natasha Hiedeman's lack of trying.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky guard Sydney Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: Chicago will be riding the momentum of the Sydney Taylor buzzer-beater against the Aces. Taylor's clutch bucket didn't come from nowhere, either, as she's been having a breakout season, averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 assists. The Sky haven't been having a good year, but Dijonai Carrington is back from injury now, adding another scoring threat to the team. The Mercury will be excited for this game if Plum suits up for the first time. Phoenix remains well back of a playoff spot, but a glimpse of how Plum fits in The Valley will show whether they can make a deep run or not.

Stat to watch: Taylor has been hot the last five games, averaging 22.2 points and three assists.

Injury Report:

Sky: Skylar Diggins (Out), Azurá Stevens (Out)

Skylar Diggins (Out), Azurá Stevens (Out) Mercury: Kelsey Plum (Questionable), Sami Whitcomb (Probable)

Prediction: If Plum can play, she'll take over the game and lead Phoneix to a win. If she doesn't, Chicago steals this one on the road.