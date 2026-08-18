WNBA games today: Preview, predictions as Angel Reese, A'ja Wilson face off

Tonight features two superstars — A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese — going head-to-head. The matchup is always fiery, but both teams will want to get the win, as it means they're closer to playoff seeding. Along with them, there are three other WNBA games today that seem like easy wins for some. The most important is the Liberty, who have been gaining momentum after a brief skid. So, an easy win against Chicago will keep them above seventh place.

The Fever will want to continue their dominance against the Tempo. Also, the Sparks will want to continue to show that they're a better team than it seems. Here is everything you need to know about the games.

WNBA Schedules for Tuesday, Aug. 18

Matchup Time (ET) Where to watch Fever vs. Tempo 7:00 p.m. ESPN Sparks vs. Sun 7:00 p.m. League Pass Aces vs. Dream 9:00. p.m. ESPN Liberty vs. Sky 9:00. p.m. League Pass

Indiana Fever vs. Toronto Tempo

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: Indiana is on a four-game win streak and coming off a big win against the Atlanta Dream. The Tempo are on a horrendous 10-game losing streak. Some good news for tonight for Toronto is that Brittney Sykes will be available for the first time since June. Since then, the Tempo have only won three games, showing her presence has been missed. Still, it'll be hard to pull off a win against this Fever team. Caitlin Clark was one assist away from averaging her fourth consecutive double-double against the Dream. If the Fever look like the team they have been, then this should be an easy game for them.

Stat to watch: Through the last five games, Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have averaged 48.9 points per game.

Key Matchup: Marina Mabrey vs. Kelsey Mitchell

Injury report:

Fever: Aliyah Boston (Probable), Caitlin Clark (Probable)

Aliyah Boston (Probable), Caitlin Clark (Probable) Tempo: Julie Allemand (Out), Maria Conde (Out), Nyara Sabally (Out)

Prediction: The Fever win after another Caitlin Clark double-double.

LA Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun

LA Sparks guard Rae Burrell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Sun have already been eliminated from contention and the Sparks are close to it too. However, ever since the Sparks traded Plum, it seems like this team flows better, as they've been playing better without her. However, that hasn't translated into wins because they've been taking on tougher teams, so if they want to prove that this team can win, tonight is the night. A player who has been really able to shine in Plum's absence is Rae Burrell. Connecticut's Leila Lacan has been their main offensive producer, averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals.

Stat to watch: Through the last five games, Burrell has been averaging 18.6 points and three assists.

Key Matchup: Rae Burrell vs. Charlisse Leger-Walker

Injury report:

Sparks: Monique Akoa Makani (Questionable), Cameron Brink (Questionable), Erica Wheeler (Questionable)

Monique Akoa Makani (Questionable), Cameron Brink (Questionable), Erica Wheeler (Questionable) Sun: Aaliyah Edwards (Questionable), Brittney Griner (Questionable)

Prediction: LA Sparks win on the road after a Dearica Hamby and Burrell shoot lights out.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Aces are coming off a rough loss against the Minnesota Lynx, where A'ja Wilson's 32-point performance wasn't enough to pull out the win. Against the Dream, this team has already won twice before. In both performances, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray were leading scorers as Atlanta does a solid job of limiting Wilson. Still, any player on this team is a threat and they'll be hard to stop, especially after the Dream's numbers have been low. Angel Reese's shooting efficiency hasn't been good and the guards have been lacking too.

Stat to watch: Nalyssa Smith has been even amongst the stars this past week, averaging 11.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 53.8% from the field per game.

Key Matchup: A'ja Wilson vs. Angel Reese

Injury report:

Dream: Jordin Canada (Probable), Brionna Jones (Out)

Jordin Canada (Probable), Brionna Jones (Out) Aces: Dana Evans (Out), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Prediction: The Aces win, completing the sweep against Atlanta.

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky

New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: After skidding a little in the standings, the Liberty have been on a revenge tour. New York has won eight of their last 10 games, with their only losses coming from the Fever and Aces. The last time these teams played, Sydney Taylor gave New York a run for their money, but if she doesn't play today, then the Liberty's path just got a whole lot easier. Marine Johannes has been having a stellar last four games, averaging 15.5 points and 2.5 assists.

Stat to watch: The Liberty could win the battle at the rim, as the Sky are averaging about 33 rebounds and the Liberty are about 35 per game.

Key Matchup: Jonquel Jones vs. Kamilla Cardoso

Injury report:

Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu (Questionable), Leonie Fiebich (Out), Satou Sabally (Out)

Sabrina Ionescu (Questionable), Leonie Fiebich (Out), Satou Sabally (Out) Sky: Skylar Diggins (Out), Sydney Taylor (Questionable)

Prediction: The Liberty spoil the Sky's win at home.