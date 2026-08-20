WNBA games today: Preview, predictions for Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers guard battle

Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings and Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever will face off for the second time in a week on Thursday night. In their last matchup, the Fever got the best of the Wings. Now, Dallas is officially without Azzi Fudd, posing another challenge. Other than that, the Dream and Aces will want to stack wins against non-playoff teams.

Here is everything you need to know about today's games.

WNBA schedule for Aug. 20

Matchup Time (ET) Where to watch Fever vs. Wings 8:00 p.m. Prime Video Suns vs. Aces 10:00 p.m. League Pass Dream vs. Sparks 10:00 p.m. Prime Video

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: These teams meet once again. In the last matchup, things were going great until they weren't. In the fourth quarter, Dallas fell apart, which is something they will want to avoid today. The Clark and Bueckers duel will be one to watch again as they both scored 29 points last time. The Wings also really lost the battle at the paint when they scored 36 points to the Fever's 50. So, tightening that up can potentially help. Fudd is out today, but the Wings did well in their last matchup without her and Jessica Shephard, so it's possible.

Stat to watch: Aliyah Boston has almost been averaging a double-double in the last five games with 16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Key Matchup: Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers

Injury report:

Fever: Caitlin Clark (Probable), Kelsey Mitchell (Probable)

Caitlin Clark (Probable), Kelsey Mitchell (Probable) Wings: Azzi Fudd (Out), Aziaha James (Out)

Prediction: The Fever win again, but this time the gap is larger.

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Aces will want to pick up an easy win after losing two tough contests against the Lynx and Dream. Connecticut has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but that didn't stop them from dominating the Sparks in their last game. Olivia Nelson-Ododa went off in that game, scoring 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. It'll be hard to produce those numbers against a championship-caliber roster like the Aces. During Las Vegas' last game, they had no help from the bench, which they will want to see changed tonight.

Stat to watch: Through their last five games, the Jewell Llyod has been struggling off the bench, averaging 6.4 points and 1.6 assists.

Key Matchup: Olivia Nelson-Ododa vs. Naz Hillmon

Injury report:

Sun : Aaliyah Edwards (Out), Brittney Griner (Out)

: Aaliyah Edwards (Out), Brittney Griner (Out) Aces: Dana Evans (Out)

Prediction: The Aces take it easily and Nalyssa Smith shows how important she is to the team.

Atlanta Dream vs. LA Sparks

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Dream are coming off hot against their dominant win against the Aces. These teams couldn't be in a more different spot, as the Sparks just lost to the No. 13 Sun. In the win, their big three all scored more than 20 points, which is what the team will want to see more of tonight. Atlanta was able to bully Las Vegas in the paint by scoring 20 points more than them. If they can do that against A'ja Wilson and co., it should be easy against the Sparks.

Stat to watch: The Dream have one of the best defenses in the league and that was on display when they had 15 steals against the Aces.

Key Matchup: Nneka Ogwumike vs. Angel Reese

Injury report:

Dream: Brionna Jones (Out)

Brionna Jones (Out) LA Sparks: Monique Akoa Makani (Probable), Cameron Brink (Probable), Erica Wheeler (Probable)

Prediction: Atlanta Dream beat the Sparks, giving them a preview for their next matchup on Monday.