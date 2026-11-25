Death, taxes, UConn women's basketball winning games -- these are the guarantees in life. Or, uhh...usually they are, but the Huskies have gotten off to an uncharacteristically poor start. After Tuesday night's loss to South Carolina, UConn sits at just 4-3 on the season with another matchup with a top-five team coming up next.

What's going on with the Huskies, and who's to blame for this poor start?

KK Arnold

UConn Huskies guard Kk Arnold | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest issue for UConn this season has been the absence of a clear third scoring option. Sarah Strong is an elite player and Jovana Popovic has really emerged this season as a secondary scoring threat, but beyond that, the Huskies have struggled to find someone who stands out.

Point guard KK Arnold was a strong potential option to step up this season. While it's true that she's third on the team in scoring, she's only averaging 8.2 points per game, and her scoring efficiency has taken a hit this season, with her field goal percentage dropping to 48.8 percent from last year's 54.4 percent. While her ability as a ball-handler is useful (and was sorely missing when she missed Tuesday's loss to South Carolina), Arnold just hasn't developed into the player that UConn needs her to be.

Arnold's biggest issue just seems to be that she's miscast. If she were the No. 4 or No. 5 option on this team, we'd be looking at her much more favorably. There's definitely some roster-construction issues that are making Arnold look like a bigger issue than she is.

Ashlynn Shade

UConn Huskies guard Ashlynn Shade | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashlynn Shade is really the perfect example of someone who is meant to be a role player. Normally, that’d be fine. Shade operating as a catch-and-shoot fifth option would be the ideal role for her.

But that isn’t UConn’s current reality. As a freshman, Shade averaged a career-high 11 points per game for the Huskies; now, as a senior, she’s averaging 7.3, set to be the worst mark of her career.

Shade flashed the potential to be a key scoring threat early in her career, but never really developed into that. Her ability to score inside the arc has diminished every season, and UConn just needs more out of her this year. It’s frustrating to see her regression, even if she’s a perfectly useful player in a vacuum. It’s just that this version of Shade should probably be coming off the bench to hit shots against tired defenses, not starting for the team.

Blanca Quinonez

UConn Huskies forward Blanca Quinonez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re really looking for one player to blame — and I should note that I don’t love using the word “blame” here when the larger issue comes down to how Geno Auriemma built this roster — then Blanca Quinonez is probably the biggest one to highlight. Other players haven’t progressed as expected, but Quinonez looks actively worse this season.

In her first season with the Huskies, Quinonez was a crucial part of the team’s success, averaging 10.7 points per game and shooting over 50 percent from the floor. This season, though, her production has just completely collapsed.

Through seven games, Quinonez is averaging 8.0 points per game and has seen her field goal percentage drop to 37.9 percent. Her usage is about steady with where it was last season — an issue in its own right considering the team needs someone to take on a larger role — but her efficiency has just plummeted. Is this fixable? UConn better hope so, because Quinonez fixing her shooting is probably the easiest step toward being a contender going forward.