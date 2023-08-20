Historic Bowman Field capacity: MLB Little League classic attendance
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals took part in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. Here is the attendance from the game.
On Sunday, there was a special edition of ESPN “Sunday Night Baseball.” The Washington Nationals hosted the Philadelphia Phillies, but it was not taking place at their home ballpark in the nation’s capital. Instead, it was taking place at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series. This game, dubbed the MLB Little League Classic, has been a tradition since 2017, to help grow the game for young fans and players.
This is the sixth time that the Little League Classic has been played. Fans watching at home might be wondering how many fans were in attendance to watch the Phillies and Nationals face off.
Historic Bowman Field capacity: MLB Little League classic attendance
The official attendance for the 2023 MLB Little League Classic, per the league’s website, was 2,473.
Normally, this game typically gets around 2,600 fans in attendance. After all, Historic Bowman Field has a capacity of 2,366. This game isn’t open to the public. Ticket priority goes to players in the Little League World Series and their families. From there, the remaining tickets can be purchased by fans who get selected in a lottery system.
Here are the attendance numbers for previous Little League Classic Games
- 2017: 2,596 (Pittsburgh Pirates def. St. Louis Cardinals 6-3)
- 2018: 2,429 (New York Mets def. Philadelphia Phillies 8-2)
- 2019: 2,503 (Chicago Cubs def. Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1)
- 2021: 1,832 (Cleveland Guardians def. Los Angeles Angels 3-0)
- 2022: 2,467 (Baltimore Orioles def. Boston Red Sox 5-3)
Ahead of the 2023 Little League Classic, MLB announced that next year’s game will feature the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers. That game will take place on Aug. 18, 2024, with the Tigers serving as the home team.